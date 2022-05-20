SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Open house to discuss intersection near Century High School set for Wednesday

Rochester and Olmsted County staff are hosting the event to discuss the Viola Road Northeast and Cassidy Drive Intersection Improvement Project.

01-090221-CENTURY-CROSSING-3673.JPG
Ashley Struckmann, the Safe Routes to School Coordinator, helps a group of students cross the road on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at the intersection of Viola Road Northeast and Century Hills Drive Northeast, which becomes Cassidy Drive on the north side of Viola Road.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
May 20, 2022 12:50 PM
ROCHESTER — An open house is planned to discuss the final design for intersection changes at a site where a 15-year-old was sent to the hospital after being struck by a car near Century High School last year.

Rochester and Olmsted County staff are hosting the event to discuss the Viola Road Northeast and Cassidy Drive Intersection Improvement Project.

The project aims to improve traffic operations and safety around Century High School, with a recommended single-lane roundabout as the preferred engineering option.

Construction of the roundabout is expected to occur next year,

The in-person open house is slated for 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Century High School, 2525 Viola Road Northeast.

In advance of the open house, an online informational opportunity will be posted on the project website at clients.bolton-menk.com/viola-cassidy . The review materials and pre-recorded presentation are expected to be available anytime after Monday.

Since the project includes roadways under both city and county authority, the proposed changes are being considered as a joint project following a 2021 study of the intersection.

The resulting report included an evaluation of multiple intersection options, including the existing configuration, the addition of signals, a single-lane roundabout, and a multi-lane roundabout.

The preferred single-lane roundabout is expected to improve traffic operations, reduce the number of crashes and shorten pedestrian crossing distances.

The key objectives of the new roundabout design are:

  • Increase pedestrian safety and connections.
  • Increase awareness of the school area.
  • Provide safe facilities.
  • Lower vehicle speeds.
  • Reduce conflict points between pedestrians and vehicles.
  • Improve circulation and access of all modes of travel.
