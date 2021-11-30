Opening statements begin for Rochester man charged in March 2019 murder

The trial of a Rochester man charged with taking part in the March 2019 killing of 28-year-old Garad Hassan Roble began Tuesday as prosecutors called more than a half dozen witnesses to testify.

Muhidin Omar Abukar, 32, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Andrew LeTourneau told jurors in his opening statement that Abukar is charged with aiding and abetting because, based on the evidence, prosecutors could not tell them “what exactly happened,” but at the very least, the evidence would show Abukar aided in the murder of Roble.

Roble was found by a passing motorist in the pre-dawn hours of March 5, 2019, on 45th Street Southeast, between St. Bridget Road Southeast (County Road 20) and Simpson Road (County Road 1). Roble died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds, including at least one head wound and another in the abdomen, according to court documents.

LeTourneau said Roble was “executed in the middle of 45th Street Southeast,” shot 11 times -- seven times in the upper body and arms and four times in the head.

“Left by his killer in the middle of the road, to be found by the next person to drive by,” LeTourneau said.

Using cellphone data, investigators with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the FBI cellular analysis survey team, tracked the movement of Roble, Abukar and a third man, Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman. Iman is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Roble's death.

Abukar’s attorney, Kenneth Udoibok, pointed out to jurors during his opening statement what the evidence would not show.

"The state is going to show that cellphones, multiple, many people's cellphones, Mr. Roble, all their friends' cellphones, were driving around. That is all they can show," Udoibok said. "The evidence will not produce, will not express, will not show, will not indicate, who are the people carrying the cellphones around and did they commit the offense."

Udoibok said the prosecutors cannot prove that Abukar organized or participated in the murder of Roble and that other than being at the same downtown bar earlier that evening "there will be no connection in the killing of Mr. Roble."

Following opening statements, jurors heard from Mitchell Kostel, the man who found Roble's body lying the road around 3:45 a.m. on March 5, 2019. Kostel was driving to work that day and had turned onto 45th Street Southeast from Olmsted County Road 1 when he saw something in the roadway.

"I think I realized it was a body as I came by it," Kostel said.

Jurors then heard from Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller, who at the time of the incident was a patrol sergeant. Through Schueller's testimony, jurors were given the first glimpse of the crime scene -- Roble's lifeless body, lying on its back in the middle of the snow covered gravel road.

An approximately 40-minute long video of Schuller's body-worn camera was shown, which showed the then-sergeant arriving on scene, approaching the body to briefly check for a pulse before returning to the area of his squad car to wait for investigators to arrive.

Last to testify before the lunch break was former Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy Tysen Mayer.

A Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension forensic scientist testified Tuesday afternoon on DNA evidence collected from items found at the scene, as well as additional items collected throughout the course of the investigation including clothing from Abukar and a handgun that was found on the frozen Zumbro River near the Elton Hills Drive Northwest bridge.

In addition to testing for DNA evidence, McKenzie Anderson was also in charge of the crime scene response team that came down from the Twin Cities to assist the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

The 10 shell casings located near Roble's body had insufficient DNA to perform DNA profiling, Anderson said. Two bullet fragments matched the DNA of Roble. A jacket and pair of shoes that belonged to Abukar were also sent to the BCA to see if they could be tested for DNA evidence, but no blood was found on either item and therefore no testing was done, Anderson said.

Anderson also attempted to test a holster and a magazine from a firearm. The magazine had a mixture of DNA from six or more people, one of them being a so-called major DNA profile. The major profile allowed Anderson to test the DNA further, which later returned a match for another man who is not charged in the case. Anderson was unable to identify whether Abukar's, Iman's or Roble's DNA was on the holster or magazine.

The grip, slide and trigger of the handgun found on the frozen Zumbro River, as well as its magazine, were also swabbed for DNA. While Anderson was able to find the presence of DNA evidence on the gun, there was not enough of it to create a profile to test for further identification.

BCA forensic scientist Travis Melland testified that the 10 cartridge casings, which had markings that read WIN 40 S&W, all came from the same firearm -- the Glock that was found on the river. Melland was unable to determine if the bullet fragments came from the same firearm.

During the testimony of BCA special agent Joseph Murphy, the jury saw its first glimpse of the extent of Roble's injuries. Photographs taken of Roble before his body was removed from the road showed a bloodied face and, as Schueller described, a "puncture wound" to Roble's forehead.

The trial is set to resume Wednesday morning as the prosecution will call more witnesses.