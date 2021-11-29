Opening statements to begin Tuesday morning for Rochester man charged in March 2019 murder

Opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday morning in the trial of a Rochester man charged with murder in the 2019 death of a 28-year-old man.

Muhidin Omar Abukar, 32, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Garad Hassan Roble.

Roble was found by a passing motorist in the pre-dawn hours of March 5, 2019, on 45th Street Southeast, between St. Bridget's Road Southeast (County Road 20) and Simpson Road (County Road 1). Roble died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds, including at least one head wound and another in the abdomen, according to court documents.

A second man, Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, also is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Roble's death.

Both Abukar and Iman have been held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. Abukar has been held on $10 million unconditional bail since August 2019 while Iman has been held on $1 million bail since June 2019.