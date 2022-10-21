Opinions continue to be gathered on Rochester’s golf courses

ROCHESTER — Time’s running out to participate in a survey related to the future of municipal golf in Rochester.

A telephone survey of 500 randomly selected households started last month to provide a specific sampling of opinions, and anyone who didn’t get a call can weigh in through an online survey .

The survey, available at polco.us/n/res/vote/rochester-mn/municipal-golf-sustainable , closes Wednesday, Oct. 26, to allow city staff time to prepare a review of the results for the Nov. 1 Rochester Park Board meeting.

While residents are sharing their viewpoints, city candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot have offered a variety of opinions on golf’s future.

While the mayor would not have a direct vote on the issue, the status of the Soldiers Field Golf Course became a campaign issue when a flier prepared by challenger Britt Noser’s campaign falsely stated incumbent Mayor Kim Norton would support removing the course.

Norton has repeatedly voiced support for maintaining 18 holes of golf at the downtown Rochester course and convened a group of local golfers earlier this year to discuss the issue, which resulted in a report suggesting the city end any discussion of cutting a golf course.

Noser posted revised the campaign material Thursday to state Norton “won’t protect Soldiers Field Golf Course” and has stated he believes any change to the existing course would be detrimental.

As of Thursday evening, the unmodified claims continued to be posted on Noser’s personal and campaign Facebook sites.

Contrary to Noser's revised claim, Norton continues to say she will work to limit any changes to the golf course, but noted minimal changes that don’t impact the value of the course could be needed as the city seeks to fit an expanded aquatics center into Soldiers Field Park.

When it comes to golf in general, she said: “With Baby Boomers continuing to retire, I suspect steady use of our courses for sometime.”

Many council candidates also pointed to anticipated need of golf courses to meet future needs, but also cited a need to find balance, especially if use declines.

“It would be negligent for the city to just ignore usage and just push more money to golf,” Ward 1 incumbent Patrick Keane said, adding that he anticipates the sport will grow and the potential for increase fees could maintain city courses.

His challenger, Andy Hemenway, said he doesn’t golf, but sees a benefit in providing course to promote personal health and active lifestyles. He said any study that points to changing a course should also provide an alternative use.

“Alternative use of a currently functional area (could be found) while increasing use of the remaining three courses,” he said, noting that he would oppose changes that would disrupt the integrity of Soldiers Field Golf Course.

In the Ward 3 race, the two candidates seeking to replace Nick Campion on the council offered differing views.

Norman Wahl said the number of courses should be determined by usage.

“If it can be shown that Rochester’s courses are consistently underutilized, including weekends, it would make sense to reduce the number, but not Soldiers Field, which provides green space downtown and is accessible to all levels of golfers, including seniors who walk the course for recreation and exercise,” he said, pointing to potential support for raising fees to to address expenses.

Vangie Casto said she'd like to see a fee reduction to encourage greater use of the city facilities, especially when it comes to young users and people on limited incomes.

“I would rather encourage participation than to think that because golf doesn’t make money, we should cut down the number of holes at Soldiers Field and provide more green space,” she said, adding that as a golfer she has seen growing use of the city courses and understands their importance.

Ward 5 incumbent Shaun Palmer said he supports maintaining golf and improving facilities, but the city must keep an eye on how tax revenue is used.

“The real problem is that we have underfunded the parks department, and the parks department has not been good at listening to the citizens of Rochester,” he said.

His challenger, Saida Omar, said she supports finding a way to optimize golf in the city and continue evaluating future use, but also pointed to other needs.

“As a member of the Rochester community, we know that we need a multipurpose sportsplex, and community center,” she said, citing a desire to engage in community discussions about needs.

The Rochester Park Board is slated to consider community input, which includes survey results, during its Nov. 1 meeting.

Rochester Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said a staff recommendation is expected to be part of the discussion, with potential for the board to make a recommendation to the Rochester City Council.

The council is slated to hear an update related to golf during its Nov. 21 study session, but would not be able to make a final decision until a future meeting.

