Opioid settlement funds could boost community outreach program

ROCHESTER — An anticipated $7.2 million in opioid settlement funds could extend Olmsted County outreach with local police calls.

“This is an extra thing that we are already doing,” said Sidney Frye II , program manager for Olmsted County’s Diversity, Equity and Community Outreach team.

While the DECO team was designed to partner social workers with police officers and deputies responding to mental health crisis calls, some of the work has also focused on responding to substance abuse concerns.

After facing opposition on an earlier proposal to spend the opioid settlement funds on a variety of potential community grants, county staff changed course to purpose using the funds to expand the existing outreach efforts.

It’s an idea that was suggested when county commissioners reviewed the initial proposal last month, and Olmsted County Deputy Administrator Travis Gransee said the new direction would address the same goals, which include finding ways to provide medication for treating overdoses and connecting people to agencies when they want help.

ADVERTISEMENT

The existing outreach program was designed to address police calls related to people experiencing mental health crises, as a way to serve them outside the criminal justice system, and Gransee said a similar approach is possible related to overdoses.

Some of the proposed work is already being done.

Teri Dose, a community outreach specialist, frequently sets aside one day a week to reach out for local residents that have survived drug overdoses and could benefit from treatment or other help.

The result has helped 16 people access pre-treatment beds since the start of the year, which helps create a direct path to a recovery program.

“That’s part of the intensive outreach we’ve been doing,” Dose said, also pointing to efforts to educate family members and others, as well as work with local peer recovery specialists from private agencies to provide better paths toward treatment.

The approach has limits, since Dose’s responses are often delayed and she can be pulled into other calls as the number of mental health outreach responses has risen by 40% this year.

“I would love to devote more time to it,” Dose said. “There are people who fall between the cracks, because we can’t get there.”

Dodge and Olmsted Community Corrections Director Nikki Niles, who previously led the community outreach team, said the proposal to add opioid settlement funds to the effort would provide an opportunity for Dose to respond immediately as someone recovers from an overdose and ensure she has the time needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If a crisis call were to come up on a Tuesday that takes her away, we may have lost the ability to connect with a person that might be at detox,” Niles said of Dose’s current work. “To find that person several days later, or a day later, can be difficult.”

“The model of this is in very real time to help hopefully diminish the impact of what the opioid crisis has done in our community,” Niles added.

The proposal outlined would add three staff members to the outreach effort: a program coordinator, licensed drug and alcohol counselor and peer support specialist.

The project would cost approximately $339,000 per year, using the majority of the $400,000 the county anticipates it’ll receive from the opioid fund over an 18-year period.

Initial settlement payments will be higher, but Gransee said the county would be able to bank funds to cover the program in later years.

Frye said the program could also be eligible for federal funding in future years, if it proves successful, which could be monitored through the number of people helped, the number of people that enter treatment and how many complete treatment.

Niles said the county could also track emergency room visits and other public health impacts related to opioid use.

Olmsted County health specialist Abby Tricker said the opioid settlement funds would also allow the county to expand its outreach and educational efforts related to fighting opioid addiction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new course for spending the local funds from national opioid settlements is set to be reviewed by county commissioners during their next meeting on July 18.

While Gransee said county staff and nonprofits aimed at addressing addiction have pointed toward the new plan, it will need county commissioners’ approval to be implemented.

“We have been on a bit of a path with this one,” he said.