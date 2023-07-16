Opioid settlement funds could boost Olmsted County outreach efforts

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County commissioners will consider whether to expand the county’s community outreach team with opioid settlement funds .

The county is projected to receive $7.2 million from two rounds of settlements, with payments extending through 18 years.

By the end of this year, $1.7 million is slated to be in the county’s account, with funds designated to address concerns related to opioid use and addiction.

County staff have proposed using a portion of the settlement funds to hire three full-time staff members to join the county’s community outreach team , which was initially created to address police calls involving mental health crises.

Since its start in 2020, the team has seen calls increase and has been tapped to help the Rochester Police Department raise awareness of beds available to people hoping to enter treatment for drug addiction.

Sidney Frye II, program manager for Olmsted County’s diversity, equity and community outreach team, said the goal is to hire staff to coordinate efforts to respond and follow up on drug overdose calls daily. In addition to responding to overdose calls, the focus of the additional positions will be related to access and training to drugs that can save a person from overdose, as well as increased community education and prevention.

Currently, the work involves one social worker following up on overdose reports one day a week.

“I think there is a real need for more of what we are doing,” said Teri Dose, the community outreach specialist who is working with the current effort. “It bothers me when I see all these overdoses on the (computer) screen, and we can’t make our way to them or we can’t find them. The increasing number of deaths just bugs me.”

Dodge and Olmsted Community Corrections Director Nikki Niles, who previously led the community outreach team, said the proposal to add opioid settlement funds to the effort would provide an opportunity for Dose to respond immediately as someone recovers from an overdose and ensure she has the time needed.

“If a crisis call were to come up on a Tuesday that takes her away, we may have lost the ability to connect with a person that might be at detox,” Niles said of Dose’s current work. “To find that person several days later, or a day later, can be difficult.”

“The model of this is in very real time to help hopefully diminish the impact of what the opioid crisis has done in our community,” Niles added.

In addition to funding staff to expand the outreach team, county commissioners will be asked to designate $17,000 a year to find a web-based service designed to provide localized, wellness-based information to provide needed resources to employers, insurers, health care providers and community organizations. The goal is to provide links to local resources in an effort to combat drug addiction, as well as provide paths to recovery.

Olmsted County Deputy Administrator Travis Gransee said the goal is to fund the two efforts with the opioid settlement funds on an annual basis, with any excess funds maintained in a dedicated reserve to fund future efforts.

Olmsted County commissioners will consider the proposed use of the settlement funds during their meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the city-county Government Center.

