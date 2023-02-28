Opportunities and frustrations fuel downtown discussion

ROCHESTER — Shawn Fagan sees potential for Rochester’s downtown.

“I love my downtown,” said the owner of Fagan Studios at 325 S. Broadway Ave. “More than that, I love where my downtown can get to.”

Opening the first of four initial Downtown Rochester Task Force work sessions , he said business owners and community members must find ways to make the downtown vibrant.

“I’m excited for where we can get to,” he said during Thursday’s work session. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to collaborate and do some cool things.”

Patrick Seeb, executive director of the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency, said the task force goal is to share “ideas, wisdom and thoughts” related to downtown and what can be done to create a stronger downtown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic .

“We tried to manage through the crisis, and we did the best we could as a community,” he said. “We employed a lot of strategies and a lot of techniques and a lot of new ideas and efforts.”

Thursday’s discussion began with business owners and community members pointing to innovations that helped businesses adjust to pandemic limitations, from curbside service and opening new markets to support from grants and embracing social media and technology.

The conversations also turned to what isn’t being done.

“All these government people who are here in Rochester do not come into these businesses,” said Thomas Kramer, a salesman at Hanny’s Menswear, 20 Second Ave. SW. “How do they sell Rochester? How do you sell Rochester when you don’t even come into the business and talk to the people?”

Innovations and thoughts about a thriving downtown are displayed on the wall at Fagan Studios following a Monday work session conducted by the Downtown Rochester Task Force. Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin

In addition to being more accessible, business owners pointed to a need for local government support of programs that could provide incentives for new businesses to open downtown and diversify opportunities in the city’s core.

“We need an easy process for beginning entrepreneurs,” said Joe Powers of Powers Ventures, which recently opened The Well at 55 First Ave. SW.

Will Forsman, co-owner of the three Cafe Steam coffee shops in downtown Rochester, and said local efforts to provide easy access to creating parklets downtown helped businesses that were struggling, but continued efforts are needed.

While business owners and others highlighted a desire for more participation from local government and the nonprofit organizations organizing the task force events, they also asked that government officials “get out of the way” and reduce the amount of red tape needed for doing business downtown.

“It’s really frustrating,” said Pasquale Presa, whose business, Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria, 130 Fifth St SW, will be the site of another task force work session at 2 p.m. Monday, March 6.

Beyond business opportunities, participants also pointed to a need to draw more people downtown.

Fagan Studios owner Shawn Fagan talks with Julie Brock, who helped facilitate the Downtown Rochester Task Force work session, after the event Monday at Fagan Studios. Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin

John Kruesel, owner of John Kruesel's General Merchandise, 22 Third St. SW, said the lack of a consistent draw downtown has hindered potential growth.

“I’m embarrassed by the heart of our city,” he said, pointing to a desire to see the Chateau Theatre renovated.

Carol Bitton, owner of Counterpoint Home in the Galleria At University Square, agreed it would help the surrounding businesses.

“It would actually set off a wave for the downtown,” she said of the Chateau, which will be the site of another task force session at 9 a.m. Friday, March 3.

Bethany von Steinbergs, who facilitated Monday’s discussion, said all the comments from the 70-minute work session will be merged with others collected at Pasquale’s and the Chateau, along with a planned March 14 online session.

The goal, she said, is to identify themes that can be addressed during future sessions.

Themes from the initial Downtown Rochester Task Force work session hang on a wall at Fagan Studios following the event. Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin

“Tonight is not about a debate,” she told the group Monday. “Tonight is not about arguing, and tonight is actually not about identifying solutions. … We are at the very beginning.”

Steinbergs said each of the initial work sessions will follow the same format with the same questions, so participants only need to attend one. However, she encouraged people at Monday’s sessions to ask others to participate in future events to draw out the most community input possible.

Jamie Rothe, DMC EDA director of community engagement, said the gathered input will be used to identify four to five key themes, which will be topics for future community events aimed at identifying potential actions and solutions.

She said each theme will be matched with local experts who can address questions and conduct added public conversations next month.

The goal is to develop an action plan with short-term and long-term work that can start as early as May.

Work sessions

The remaining work sessions are: