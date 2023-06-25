Options discussed amid camping concerns in Rochester parks and elsewhere

ROCHESTER — Creating a dedicated space for people to camp when experiencing homelessness hasn’t been ruled out as an increased number of tents have been seen throughout Rochester.

“To be 100% honest, there are good arguments on both sides,” said Dave Dunn, Olmsted County’s housing director.

He said providing a dedicated space offers social workers and others increased opportunities to connect people to services, and it also provides the ability to monitor the need.

At the same time, he said the cost can be challenging, pointing to a Madison, Wisconsin, model that installed 30 tiny shelters in a former parking lot at a cost nearing $1 million, with the addition of electrical connections and a shower and restroom facility.

Dan Fifield, founder of The Landing MN, questions whether that level of service is needed to ensure people have an acceptable place to camp in the city when other shelter isn’t available to them.

He said portable toilets and a handwashing station would be an improvement to some conditions people face when camping on public land.

“The vast majority of them are looking for a place where they can be left alone,” he said, suggesting the city could dedicate a site for camping and offer it to people who are being pushed out of parks and other locations.

“That way, at least you can tell them ‘you can’t camp here but you can camp there,’” he said.

It would address an issue recently discussed by the Rochester City Council, when members asked whether there is space for people to go when their camping sites are removed from parks and other areas.

Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick suggested the use of the campground at Graham Park, but the county-owned site would likely face some challenges.

“That would not be conducive to activating a community space for gatherings of all sorts,” county commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said of using the park that is being renovated for more uses beyond the annual fair.

While the site might not be ideal for the county, commissioners have discussed the potential creation of a site for temporary shelter in the past.

More than a year ago, the commissioners, who also serve on the county’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority board, broached the possibility of adding small, temporary shelters at the former Seneca canning facility site north of Graham Park.

The issue was dropped without much public comment, but Kiscaden said she sees opportunities for continued discussion related to other areas in the city.

Mayor Kim Norton has also supported the possibility of moving in that direction, providing city and county staff with insights gathered from discussions with leaders from communities where temporary individual shelters have been provided, including Madison.

“What they have found in other communities is that for the most resistant folks, who either get excused from other places for their behavior or they don’t want to be that close to other people — there are a variety of reasons what people don’t want to take congregate housing — these are often acceptable to them,” she said, pointing to units that provide more security than tent camping, with the ability to lock the units.

Several tents are set up in Mayo Park behind Mayo Civic Center on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Post Bulletin file photo

While support exists for examining the options, city and county officials said the next steps require some caution.

“We need to ask for a deeper conversation,” Kiscaden said, pointing to a need to clarify why people opt to camp, rather than seek other services.

A community challenge

Fifield said the lack of housing and shelter space make the need for a decision urgent, especially as the city ponders options for stricter enforcement of the city’s camping ban in city parks.

“It’s very frustrating to sit here and hear the members of the City Council talk about people needing to seek services, because they do,” he said. “They seek all the services that are available for them. They are on the housing lists. What do you want them to do?”

The Landing reports that 352 different people visited the day shelter last month. Fifield said if only half of them are homeless on a given night, they already outnumber the 65 shelter beds available in the city.

While council members have cited reports about open beds at Dorothy Day Hospitality House, Fifield said those beds are available for limited stays and people who have been drinking or using drugs are typically banned from entry. He said the upper-floor beds also bar access to some people.

Dunn said that is the community’s challenge, since it can result in people being where some residents’ object their presence.

Rochester Parks and Recreation staff along with Rochester Police supervise a small number of homeless individuals as they pack up their belongings and clear out of Mayo Park behind the Mayo Civic Center Friday morning, August 7, 2020. Post Bulletin file photo

“Everyone has to be somewhere, and I think we need to acknowledge that,” he said, adding its part of the larger community conversation

Fifield said he believes a dedicated camping spot could be one of those places, providing more flexibility for those without shelter while also allowing added oversight and security.

“I’m sure, if you asked, there’s a nonprofit in the area that would help take care of them,” he said, adding that people could be asked to sign an agreement to access a spot on the grounds and the site would be watched by police, Landing staff and others.

“It’s not going to be a wild west show,” he added. “That’s not the intention anyway.”

The Landing MN's mobile outreach unit is parked next to the former National Pawn Shop, 426 Third Ave. SE. The truck is used to visit camps and other places people experiencing homelessness might gather. Randy Petersen / Post Bulletin file photo

Franklin declined to comment on whether he would support creating a dedicated camping space, but issued a statement saying: “Homelessness is a complex issue that requires an innovative, multi-layered response, and it's important to consider a variety of approaches.”

Norton said the police chief likely needs more information on any proposal before weighing in.

“I think he’s probably a little reticent because we don’t have a lot of details,” she said.

In addition to determining whether the site would be open for camping or restricted to provide space for temporary space for shelters with added weather protection, Norton said the city and county must work together to determine where to locate the site.

“Finding the right place that is not objectionable is going to be — if someone takes this on — is probably going to be one of the toughest aspects of it,” she said, pointing out the first level of debate would be whether it should be downtown or in another part of the city.

Fifield, who has suggested using city land between 37th Street Northwest and Foster Arend Park, said the key is providing a site near the city’s trail system and bus routes, so people can move through the city.

He said such a site would address concerns while also providing compassion, rather than threatening people with a criminal offense for seeking a place to exist.

“It makes all the sense in the world to me to have a solution or something you are going to try,” he said.

Norton agreed that efforts should push toward temporary solutions as the city and county continue to work toward growing available long-term housing and shelter capacities.

“Let’s find a solution that’s compassionate, as well as meets the needs of the community in general, more broadly,” she said.