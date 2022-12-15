SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, December 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Options for potential $50 million Highway 14 interchange project at County Road 44 narrowed to three

Olmsted County is gathering public comments ahead of working with the state to pick a preferred plan for the interchange between Rochester and Byron.

Highway 14 County Road 44 open house.jpg
Assistant Olmsted County Engineer Nathan Arnold, right, points to details on three alternatives for a planned overpass at the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and County Road 44 during an open house Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Rochester Montessori School.<br/>
Randy Petersen / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
December 14, 2022 08:42 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Wayne Kuehn pointed to what he sees as the least desirable option for a new intersection at U.S. Highway 14 and County Road 44 between Rochester and Byron.

“It gets the road too close to residential,” said the 31-year resident of homes southeast of the current intersection.

The proposal, known as “Alternative 2B” would keep traffic close to the existing County Road 44, also known as 60th Avenue Northwest, meaning increased traffic and bridge ramps would be close to his property.

Kuehn said he preferred the option that mirrors a previously proposed design for the project that has roots dating to 2008.

Olmsted County Public Works Director Ben Johnson said that plan, known as “Alternative 1” was a starting point to the development of three alternatives presented during an open house Wednesday evening at Rochester Montessori School.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said alternatives 2 and 2B eliminate the proposed curved bridge over the railroad tracks, which could reduce some costs but add costs elsewhere in the project.

Alternative 2 maintains the buffer for the existing neighborhoods south of the highway, but Alternative 2B would provide a more perpendicular bridge over the highway.

Johnson said the early design work to develop the options is based on preliminary cost estimates ranging from $50 million to $55 million for the entire project, which will include a bridge crossing at Seventh Street, with no direct Highway 14 access.

“None of (the alternatives) really stood out as significantly more expensive,” he said, adding that further design work will be done once a preferred concept is chosen, which is expected to better define the project’s cost.

Like her nearby neighbor, Melissa Adams-Goihl said she prefers the option closest to the proposal she was presented when she and her husband bought their home near County Road 44, south of Highway 14.

“That was kind of what we were told would be happening some day,” she said of the plan that shifts the interchange west to create a second version of Highway 44, leaving developable land between the current homes and the new ramps that will built to access the bridge over Highway 14, as well as the highway itself.

In all proposals, the existing County Road 44 would be maintained for neighborhood access, with cul-de-sacs created near the highway.

On the north side of the highway, David and Becky Nagel said they are glad to see that something is being done to improve safety and access at the site, where the state closed the median earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I see the need for changes out there,” David Nagel said, noting he lives about 2 miles northeast of where Highway 14 and County Road 44 connect.

Becky Nagel said the closed crossing has demonstrated a need for improved access to the four-lane highway, pointing to increased traffic on West Circle Drive and some Northwest Rochester neighborhoods since the medians at County Road 44 and Seventh Street were closed.

“It’s funneling a lot of traffic through the area,” she said, pointing to backups for getting off and onto the highway at peak times.

Highway 14 Intersection
Medians are closed at the Highway 14 intersection at County Road (CR) 44 on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, near Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Mike Dougherty, director of public engagement and communications for Minnesota Department of Transportation's District 6, said such concerns have been monitored since the medians were closed.

He said no signs of significant backups were seen on nearby traffic cameras shortly after the closures, but the issue continues to be monitored on a regular basis.

Johnson said potential traffic changes will be part of the discussion as county and state engineers work to determine the preferred option for the new Highway 14 crossing, as well as the route at Seventh Street, which is likely to see increased traffic heading into Rochester.

He said the insights gathered from neighbors Wednesday will also be part of the discussion, as well as any comments that come in after details on the three alternatives are posted Thursday on the project website at olmstedcounty.gov/post/csah-44-formerly-cr-104-and-th-14-intersection .

The state has secured funding for project design and to start needed land acquisition, but funds for the full project remain uncertain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olmsted County commissioners have voiced support for paying half of the construction costs, if the state agrees to fund the other half. With four current commissioners stepping down from elected office this year, their newly elected replacements have also shown support for the project.

The current timeline calls for preliminary and final design of the project to be completed next year, with plans to secure funding and start construction in 2024.

Highway 14 Intersection
Medians are closed at the Highway 14 intersection at County Road (CR) 44 on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, near Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERBYRONOLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERSMINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Winona - Winona County map.png
Local
Pedestrian injured in vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Winona
The pedestrian had non-life threatening injuries.
December 14, 2022 08:42 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Incident
Local
Olmsted County deputies involved in 'use of deadly force' incident in southeast Rochester
The deputies involved were not injured. While the suspect fled the scene and remains at large, there is no threat to the public, Sheriff Torgerson said. It is not known if the suspect was injured.
December 14, 2022 06:58 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
14th annual IBM LEGO Education Outreach competition
Local
Photos: 14th Annual IBM Lego Education Outreach Competition
Around 300 students from 18 area schools competed in the 14th Annual IBM LEGO Education outreach robotics competition.
December 14, 2022 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
plummerred1.jpg
Local
Mayo Clinic gears up for another two-day red kettle match
Plummer Building is set to turn red to raise awareness for up to $50,000 in matching donations to the Salvation Army kettles.
December 14, 2022 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen