Options for potential $50 million Highway 14 interchange project at County Road 44 narrowed to three

ROCHESTER — Wayne Kuehn pointed to what he sees as the least desirable option for a new intersection at U.S. Highway 14 and County Road 44 between Rochester and Byron.

“It gets the road too close to residential,” said the 31-year resident of homes southeast of the current intersection.

The proposal, known as “Alternative 2B” would keep traffic close to the existing County Road 44, also known as 60th Avenue Northwest, meaning increased traffic and bridge ramps would be close to his property.

Kuehn said he preferred the option that mirrors a previously proposed design for the project that has roots dating to 2008.

Olmsted County Public Works Director Ben Johnson said that plan, known as “Alternative 1” was a starting point to the development of three alternatives presented during an open house Wednesday evening at Rochester Montessori School.

He said alternatives 2 and 2B eliminate the proposed curved bridge over the railroad tracks, which could reduce some costs but add costs elsewhere in the project.

Alternative 2 maintains the buffer for the existing neighborhoods south of the highway, but Alternative 2B would provide a more perpendicular bridge over the highway.

Johnson said the early design work to develop the options is based on preliminary cost estimates ranging from $50 million to $55 million for the entire project, which will include a bridge crossing at Seventh Street, with no direct Highway 14 access.

“None of (the alternatives) really stood out as significantly more expensive,” he said, adding that further design work will be done once a preferred concept is chosen, which is expected to better define the project’s cost.

Like her nearby neighbor, Melissa Adams-Goihl said she prefers the option closest to the proposal she was presented when she and her husband bought their home near County Road 44, south of Highway 14.

“That was kind of what we were told would be happening some day,” she said of the plan that shifts the interchange west to create a second version of Highway 44, leaving developable land between the current homes and the new ramps that will built to access the bridge over Highway 14, as well as the highway itself.

In all proposals, the existing County Road 44 would be maintained for neighborhood access, with cul-de-sacs created near the highway.

On the north side of the highway, David and Becky Nagel said they are glad to see that something is being done to improve safety and access at the site, where the state closed the median earlier this year.

“I see the need for changes out there,” David Nagel said, noting he lives about 2 miles northeast of where Highway 14 and County Road 44 connect.

Becky Nagel said the closed crossing has demonstrated a need for improved access to the four-lane highway, pointing to increased traffic on West Circle Drive and some Northwest Rochester neighborhoods since the medians at County Road 44 and Seventh Street were closed.

“It’s funneling a lot of traffic through the area,” she said, pointing to backups for getting off and onto the highway at peak times.

Medians are closed at the Highway 14 intersection at County Road (CR) 44 on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, near Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Mike Dougherty, director of public engagement and communications for Minnesota Department of Transportation's District 6, said such concerns have been monitored since the medians were closed.

He said no signs of significant backups were seen on nearby traffic cameras shortly after the closures, but the issue continues to be monitored on a regular basis.

Johnson said potential traffic changes will be part of the discussion as county and state engineers work to determine the preferred option for the new Highway 14 crossing, as well as the route at Seventh Street, which is likely to see increased traffic heading into Rochester.

He said the insights gathered from neighbors Wednesday will also be part of the discussion, as well as any comments that come in after details on the three alternatives are posted Thursday on the project website at olmstedcounty.gov/post/csah-44-formerly-cr-104-and-th-14-intersection .

The state has secured funding for project design and to start needed land acquisition, but funds for the full project remain uncertain.

Olmsted County commissioners have voiced support for paying half of the construction costs, if the state agrees to fund the other half. With four current commissioners stepping down from elected office this year, their newly elected replacements have also shown support for the project.

The current timeline calls for preliminary and final design of the project to be completed next year, with plans to secure funding and start construction in 2024.