Options for replacing Graham Park grandstand being considered

Olmsted County commissioners have asked for more details related to the potential creation of new structure seating with outdoor performance space.

Audience members take their seats in the grandstand at the start of Great Frontier Bull Riding during the Olmsted County Fair Friday, July 26, 2019, in Rochester. The grandstand has been deemed unsafe for use during the 2023 county fair, and commissioners are weighing options related to possible future replacement of the structure.
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Today at 9:39 AM

ROCHESTER — The future of a Graham Park grandstand could be changing.

Olmsted County commissioners have decided to look at options for creating a new structure to replace the existing grandstand, which has been deemed unsafe.

“We didn’t expect that decision needed to be made in 2023, but here we are,” Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden.

Two master plans for Graham Park, which houses the Olmsted County Fair each year, pointed toward the likelihood of removing the grandstand, which was built in 1938 as a federal Work Projects Administration project, and replacing it with a seating berm and great lawn, which could serve as an occasional concert venue.

A 2022 market study supported the approach, according to Mat Miller, the county’s director of facilities and building operations.

The initial 2018 plan anticipated the grandstand replacement would occur during the fourth of four stages as part of a 10- to 15-year effort to update the county-owned space for a variety of uses.

“In some ways, we bought time,” Kiscaden said.

The window narrowed this year, when the grandstand failed a required April inspection .

With the aging seating deemed unsafe for use, the Olmsted Fair will feature temporary grandstands when it opens on July 24 , and Fair Board President Scott Schneider has said the seating could help inform needs for future fairs.

Several commissioners have voiced concern that the nature of the fair would change without a grandstand and questioned whether the proposed greenspace is needed for small concerts.

“We have yet to heard somebody say, ‘I want to sit at the side of a hill where there is a temporary stage,’” Commissioner Mark Thein said, adding that new outdoor music venues are being added to Rochester’s Cascade Lake Park and the county’s Chester Woods Park.

Building a new grandstand is expected to cost $2.2 million, but it would simply replace the existing structure, which county commissioners have said is lacking as a way of attracting new events.

“If there is a grandstand, in my opinion, it can’t be just for five days,” County Board President Gregg Wright said. “ It’s going to be part of the process of bringing in something to make it pay for itself.”

He said a stage that allows a variety of uses will be needed, along with facilities that allow performances without extensive set up or rented equipment.

Miller said that will be possible in the area the county has previously designated for a festival grounds, but it could be tricky when it comes to days and weeks following the county fair, which features several days of events that would damage any grassy space.

“Essentially, the infield is unusable for other events after Aug. 1,” he said of the area in front of the grandstand.

As an option, the commissioners could consider installing a concrete pad that could be covered with dirt for the fair’s bull-riding, autocross and demolition derby events.

Miller said the pad could be cleared for music events, as well as a variety of other outdoor activities that need open space.

The cost is uncertain, but the county’s current master plan estimates the community park and great lawn designed for the area that currently holds the grandstand would cost $5.1 million.

Commissioners have directed Miller to seek a potential plan update to add a 2,000-seat grandstand and outdoor venue to the master plan, with the goal of providing for year-round activation.

As planning is considered, the final outcome remains unknown.

Miller said timing of when a new structure could be in place will depend on how quickly site plans can be updated and how long commissioners need to evaluate the options and make a decision.

Kiscaden, who has taken a leadership role in Graham Park discussions, said she worried the cost could be too high, if the facility can’t find users.

“I don’t think we have enough identified users for me to be comfortable with making a decision to build a new grandstand,” she said.

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
