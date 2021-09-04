Options for Silver Lake Park pool continue to be discussed

Discussion of the future of Silver Lake Park’s swimming pool will continue Tuesday.

The pool was supposed to close permanently last season, but got new life through a community effort keep it open it for another year.

Now, an emerging plan to accelerate park projects throughout the city could offer another reason to keep the 63-year-old pool in operation for at least one more year.

“Silver Lake Pool could play a role in providing outdoor aquatics options to the community in the event that Soldiers Field Pool is under construction,” Rochester Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman wrote in a report to the Park Board this week. “Staff recommends keeping this option open.”

The board will discuss options during its meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, which will be held online. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas .

The city’s 2016 parks and recreation system plan calls for transitioning the pool at Soldiers Field Park to a larger lap pool with a shallow area, along with other water-play features, for children.

The plan also calls for replacing the Silver Lake pool with a different aquatic feature.

Widman notes that if the accelerated projects are approved, changes at Soldiers Field Park could start next year. If that happens, the Silver Lake pool could be opened while its larger sister pool is closed for renovations.

The city's budget proposal for 2022 does not include funding for operations or maintenance of the Silver Lake pool, which are estimated at $95,000 for the year.

Playing into any final decision is likely a community survey that is in its final stages. The effort seeks to provide insight into established park priorities and whether community goals and expectations have changed since the 2016 plan was developed.

The survey results are expected to be available by the end of the month.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Sept. 6 include:

Rochester

• Airport Commission, 2 p.m. Tuesday. Video will be posted at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas following the meeting.

• Park Board, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Dial-in information for listening to the meeting live can be requested by emailing parknrec@rochestermn.gov . Video will be posted online following the meeting.

• Energy Commission, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Video will be posted online following the meeting.

• Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

Olmsted County

• Physical Development Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 of the government center.

• Administrative Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the government center.

• Community Health Board, 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center.

• Board of County Commissioners, 9 a.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center.

• Human Services Advisory Board, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in conference room 161 at 2117 Campus Drive SE.

• Health, Housing and Human Services Committee, 10 a.m. Wednesday in conference room 4 of the government center.

• Human Rights Commission, 6 p.m. Thursday in conference room 2 of the city-county Government Center.

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.