John Edmonds believes diverse voices are important to local government.
“It’s very clear to me that unless you have different voices coming out in your staff group, there isn’t the richness in thinking that you have when you have different voices present,” said Edmonds, the supervisor of family support programs for Olmsted County Child and Family Services.
With that in mind, he jumped at the chance to engage in finding ways to diversify the county’s staff.
About five years ago, Jodi Wentland, the county’s former director of Child and Family Services, saw Edmonds was nearing retirement as the only supervisor of color in the county’s Health, Housing and Human Services division.
“She and I talked about what was going to be the succession plan for when I left,” said Edmonds, who’s been a diversity advocate on state and county levels.
He said Wentland wanted to ensure others would continue pushing the county to seek changes to help county staff better reflect the population it serves.
“I’m the one always bringing it up, so it was: Who’s going to carry it on?” he said.
The result was the creation of the Diversity and Inclusion Group, a council designed to ensure the topic remains part of the discussion.
With support from top administrators, Edmonds recruited a diverse group from a cross-section of departments and staff levels, eventually spurring individual departments to start their own diversity groups under the larger council.
“Each one is developing its own approach, but it also feeds back to the bigger council and there’s a lot of cross sharing going on,” he said.
He sees the result as providing greater awareness when it comes to hiring policies, as well as training and retention efforts.
FALLING SHORT
Despite improvement, the county continues to fall behind in efforts to reflect community diversity.
While Olmsted County’s population hovers around being 80 percent white, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates, the county’s workforce of 1,200 people is nearly 93 percent white, based on employees willing to divulge their ethnicity.
The percentages tend to be lower when looking at the leaders at the top level of government, but County Administrator Heidi Welsch said progress has been seen in recent years with two department heads of color -- Human Resources Director Julian Currie and Chief Financial Officer Wilfredo Román Cátala -- as well as several women taking on new duties as the result of restructuring.
Edmonds said he sees it as progress and notes he’s no longer the sole person of color serving as a supervisor, but he said more work is needed, especially in growing diversity in middle management.
“At the end of the day, I think the people who have the most influence on the workforce are the people who are doing the hiring,” he said.
Edmonds and the DIG council aren’t alone in the push.
SEEKING VOICES
County Administrator Heidi Welsch, who was Community Services' director of family support and assistance when Edmonds started the Diversity and Inclusion Group, considers making long-lasting changes a priority.
“Organizations do better when they are more diverse,” she said, citing studies that show voices from different backgrounds tend to provide new insights for any organization.
Welsch said voices representing the entire community will help the county continue to address diverse needs in its own services.
She said the efforts are already seeing results, pointing to the fact that the county has reduced racial disparities in its out-of-home placements for children. Still, she agreed with Edmonds that the work continues.
“Every person in our community needs to have the perception and the reality that opportunities in government are equal for them,” she said. “We can’t just say everyone has the opportunity to walk in and vote; they need to perceive that’s an equal opportunity for them.”
Welsch said she brings personal insight into the goals.
“I probably have a slightly different perspective as a woman,” the Olmsted County administrator said. “I’m not a person of color but I do have an understanding that it can be harder if you are coming into a position of leadership or trying to be in a career and you’re not in the dominant group.”
Welsch became county administrator in 2017, replacing Richard Devlin, who filled the position for 49 years. She said they were big shoes to fill and some added challenges likely stem from her gender.
“Rochester hasn’t been the easiest place to come in as a not-white-male, especially in a leadership role,” she said, acknowledging the thought likely makes some people uneasy.
CITY CHALLENGE
The city is tackling its own challenges to create a more diverse workforce.
Rochester’s population is approximately 80 percent white, but the city’s full-time and regular part-time staff is 94 percent white, based on employees willing to divulge their ethnicity.
When it comes to leadership at the department level, no people of color exist and women fill about a quarter of the positions.
“We want the government to be reflective of the community we represent,” Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said.
As mayor, Norton acknowledged she can only make suggestions regarding ways to improve diversity, but she said she wants to be a catalyst for discussion.
“I have found HR very open to the discussions,” she said.
Linda Hillenbrand, the city’s human resources director, said creating diversity in city staff at all levels remains a challenge, pointing out the city employs approximately three men for every woman.
“That’s lower (female representation) than we would like to see it,” she said.
Jennifer Simpson, Rochester’s assistant director of Human Resources, said diversity in other areas, including age and abilities, is also important.
“You look at things from a different lens,” she said of having backgrounds that vary from the majority population.
CHANGING PRACTICES
Rochester Public Library Director Audrey Betcher said it is crucial to be constantly looking at how hiring policies impact choices and the diversity of staff.
“We have to ask: If we do have diverse candidates who apply and aren’t getting to the interview process, why not?” she said.
She said the result of such discussions in her corner of the city means more applicants are being interviewed for open positions,
“We’ve been much more intentional about how we do our hiring process, and I think that has really benefited everybody,” she said. “It’s benefited the organizations, and it’s benefited the people who may not have had a chance under the other system.”
Edmonds said it can also require greater focus on specific goals.
“As a middle manager, what I look at when I am hiring is who’s the best talent and is needed to make the team better and stronger,” he said. “If I believe that diversity is an asset to my team, then when I have the opportunity I start to look at all the candidates differently.”
City, county commit funds to diversity
Former Rochester City Council Member Sandra Means said adding diversity in city hiring was a goal during her 14 years in office.
“We’re falling off, and we can’t get it quite right,” she said.
She said that too often budget concerns were cited as a reason for failing to try something new, which has resulted in the lack of diverse voices in City Hall.
“You are missing out on ideas because your background may not have had the experiences in the past,” she said.
City officials are trying to change that.
Rochester’s 2020 budget includes $150,000 for diversity training for city staff, as well as a commitment to continued participation in the Government Alliance on Race and Equity, which seeks to ensure the diverse needs in the community are addressed.
Olmsted County is also committing funds to help increase diverse viewpoints among its staff.
The county has earmarked $60,000 in the county budget to address recruiting, hiring, and retaining employees of diverse populations.
It also recently conducted implicit-bias training in its Health, Housing and Human Services division, reaching 626 out of nearly 700 staff members.
“We had a pretty good turnout and reach with that training,” said Edmonds.
The county’s work builds on the One Olmsted resolution adopted in 2019, which calls for an emphasis on equity in all county policies.
Means said it’s good to hear efforts are being made, but she added that it will be important to make sure change happens.
“It just amazes me, frankly, that we keep doing the same thing over and over and it doesn’t move us forward one bit,” she said.
It was a sentiment echoed by Barbara Jordan, administrator for the Office for Diversity in the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science.
“We have a lot of oars in the water and are constantly re-evaluating and doing different things,” she said of the clinic’s efforts to diversify its workforce.
She said she hopes some of the efforts can serve as models for other employers, including the city and county.
“Until we start to reflect the parity of diversity in our community, we aren’t where we need to be,” she said.
Welsch said she’s been studying why diversity initiatives fail and has determined they often lack a long view.
“This has to be a process about changing culture, and it needs to withstand changes in leadership,” she said.
She agrees with Jordan and others about the need to reflect the community.
“We’re not there yet,” she said.
How will HR move the needle?
Olmsted County Human Resources Director Julian Currie said he’s actively seeking new approaches to bring diverse voices to the county’s staff.
“I believe the county is doing a fairly good job,” he said.
The 2020 goal is to increase ethnic diversity on the staff to 13 percent, up from approximately 7 percent.
“There’s definitely an awareness and want to bring on a more diverse workforce,” he said.
Hillenbrand said the city hasn’t set a specific numeric goal for staff diversity.
“Our goal is just to make improvements,” she said, adding that the end result should be a staff that reflects the community’s diversity.
Currie, who was hired as the county’s assistant human resources director a year ago, came from the private sector, including a stint heading Post Bulletin’s human resources department.
While he said the first step is acknowledging the problem, he said several obstacles exist.
One of the greatest challenges is the lack of turnover in local government jobs. With new hires limited to regulated budgets, they said the primary avenue for changing the composition of staff comes with retirements and resignations.
Olmsted County saw a staff turnover rate of approximately 7 percent last year, where Currie said the national trend can be as high as 17 percent.
Hillenbrand said the city also sees challenges for the same reason.
“Our ability to recruit is somewhat limited by our high retention rate,” she said.
With a higher-than-typical number of retirements last year, Hillenbrand said she has seen some progress among new hires.
The city’s full-time, part-time and seasonal recruitment in 2019 saw 15.73 percent of the positions filled with minorities.
Currie, Hillenbrand and others said improving numbers also goes beyond hiring. It extends to ensuring people with diverse backgrounds are comfortable in their new positions and the community.
“We have to create a culture to retain them,” Currie said, noting that means in the workplace and in the community as a whole.
Diversity and inclusion in local law enforcement has been slow to arrive in the Med City.