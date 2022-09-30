Chatfield man injured in Thursday crash near Oronoco

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP — A Chatfield man was injured in an afternoon crash near Oronoco on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Around 2:30 p.m., a 2005 Pontiac Vibe was headed south on Olmsted County Road 11 Northeast and collided with a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado headed east on Minnesota Highway 247, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Twenty-seven-year-old Mitchell Dwaine Meeker of Chatfield, the driver of the Vibe, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

The driver of the Silverado, 54-year-old Steven Edward Gentry of Plainview, did not have injuries.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Elgin Fire Department and Ambulance and the Minnesota Department of Transportation also responded to the crash.