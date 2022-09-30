We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Chatfield man injured in Thursday crash near Oronoco

The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
September 30, 2022 08:45 AM
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP — A Chatfield man was injured in an afternoon crash near Oronoco on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Around 2:30 p.m., a 2005 Pontiac Vibe was headed south on Olmsted County Road 11 Northeast and collided with a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado headed east on Minnesota Highway 247, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Twenty-seven-year-old Mitchell Dwaine Meeker of Chatfield, the driver of the Vibe, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

The driver of the Silverado, 54-year-old Steven Edward Gentry of Plainview, did not have injuries.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Elgin Fire Department and Ambulance and the Minnesota Department of Transportation also responded to the crash.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYORONOCO
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
