Oronoco City Council member resigns mid-meeting due to 'humiliation'; rescinds resignation

ORONOCO — A city council member resigned during the Oronoco City Council meeting on Wednesday, citing "humiliation" from other council members. He has since walked back his resignation.

Council member Carl Krause, who was elected in November 2022, verbally announced his immediate resignation about two hours into Wednesday's meeting, just after the council wrapped up its votes to confirm members of the city's new Economic Development Authority Board.

"I'm gonna resign from council, effective immediately," Krause said. "I don't have to be humiliated by any other councilperson and to have puppets come in and talk."

After Krause left his seat and began to leave to room, he turned back to the council, saying, "And my resignation was made out long before you had that girl come up there and talk."

"She's a woman, but thank you," replied council member Dana Bergner.

Earlier that evening, an Oronoco resident, Annie Johnson, voiced concerns about representation on the council during the public comment period. Johnson did not mention any council member by name.

"There is a council member currently on the board that has had significant absences since election back in November," she said. "Absences to general meetings that are required, to special meetings that are required, and a significant number of absences, enough to the point, as a citizen, it makes me concerned that this person who's representing us, not being present, not being prepared, and then this person can show up at a meeting and have a vote."

Later on, after Krause said he was resigning, city administrator Sunny Bjorklund Schultz told Krause that he would need to submit a written resignation. Krause responded that another council member had his resignation in writing. It was not immediately clear which council member had that document.

"This was something that wasn't in the moment," Bergner said. "It was planned."

However, on Thursday, Krause told the Post Bulletin that he has rescinded his resignation.

"I should have just got up and walked out," he said. "But I didn't."

Krause said he resigned mid-meeting due to "humiliation, or whatever you'd call it, from the start when people had comment."

"One of the councilpeople had somebody come in and speak ... because I was down in Arizona, so I missed a couple of regular meetings," he said.

When asked if Bergner believed Krause's comment was directed toward her, she said "it was probably at me."

"But, you know, private citizens are able to do as they please," Bergner said. "I can't make anybody do anything."

Krause also said Bergner made "snide comments" while the council was voting on EDA board members.

After he left the meeting, Krause said he went home and thought about his decision.

"I decided, you know, I've been in Oronoco, I love Oronoco, I've been there for 69 years," Krause said. "There shouldn't be no politics in a council meeting. We're voted on for the people. We're there to represent the people."

Following his decision to rescind his resignation, Krause said that he has apologized to council members Jim Richards and Jim Phillips. In the future, he said if he is in Arizona, he will fly back to Minnesota to attend meetings in person.

As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Bergner said Krause had not reached out to her to apologize.

Moving forward, Krause said he suggested having representatives from the League of Minnesota Cities lead a seminar with the council to work on internal disputes.

"Oronoco is not the only town that's had a dispute with a council member, between (members)," Krause said.

As for Bergner, she said won't let other council members keep her from serving the community.

"I believe this is all going to our city attorney, because there's definitely some legal implications," Bergner said. "I have just decided that I'm going to continue my work with the community and not let the behavior of this council member or any other council member distract me from my goal, which is to make Oronoco a better place to live for everybody."

This is not Krause's first dispute with the city council. In early 2022, Krause filed a legal complaint against Mayor Ryland Eichhorst, alleging that he violated the Minnesota Open Meeting Law.

This story has been updated to include the correct spelling of Annie Johnson's name.