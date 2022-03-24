Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 24
News | Local

Oronoco Fire Department collects fire gear to send to Ukraine

The department is collecting donations through Monday, April 11, 2022.

Oronoco fire
Gear that has been donated to Oronoco Fire Department.
Contributed / Oronoco Fire Department
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
March 24, 2022 08:50 AM
ORONOCO — The Oronoco Fire Department is leading an initiative to collect and send fire and rescue gear to Ukrainian firefighters.

Items collected will be sent to Ukraine by Lindstrom, Minn.-based Chaplain Ministries International. Oronoco Fire sent an email to Southeast Minnesota fire chiefs requesting gear donations. That email has now been forwarded statewide, according to the fire department’s Facebook page.

Gear donations are being accepted Monday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Oronoco fire hall. The final day to donate is April 11, 2022.

Chaplain Ministries’ mission is to meet “the unique spiritual, emotional and family needs of emergency response personnel internationally,” according to the website. The organization packed 10 boxes of equipment in May for firefighters in Melitopol, Ukraine.

Related Topics: ORONOCOUKRAINEPUBLIC SAFETY
