Oronoco man arrested for stabbing stepsister and her son

ORONOCO — A 55-year-old Oronoco man was arrested early Wednesday morning, March 9, 2022, after he reportedly assaulted two people with a knife inside his residence.

Members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office were called around 4:30 a.m. to the 10 block of Ninth Avenue Northwest in Oronoco for a report of an assault with a dangerous weapon in progress, according to Capt. James Schueller.

While that call was being made, the 55-year-old Oronoco man reportedly called dispatch himself, refusing to give his name but said he'd kill anyone who approached him and that his step-sister and her son would be going outside but he was going to stay inside, Schueller said. The man made statements that were "indicative" of being in an altered mental state.

When deputies arrived, they found a 52-year-old woman and her 29-year-old son outside of the residence. The man had "several puncture wounds" to his upper body while the woman had "defensive wounds" on her arms and hands, Schueller said. Both were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Numerous attempts were made to negotiate with the 55-year-old man and get him to the leave the residence but were initially unsuccesful. The Minnesota State Patrol, the Rochester Police Department and the Emergency Response Unit were called to assist the sheriff's office.

Just after 7 a.m., a member of the ERU was able to convince the man to come out of the home and he was arrested without incident. He was medically evaluated on scene and then taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Schueller said the man had bloodstains on his coat's sleeves and shoulders as well as his pants and shoes.

A search warrant was executed at the residence that morning and law enforcement reportedly found a knife with blood on the handle.

The man, identified as Kurt Phelps, is being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of first-, second- and third-degree assault, as well as felony domestic assault and gross misdemeanor interfere with a 911 call.

He had not officially been charged as of 9 a.m. Thursday.