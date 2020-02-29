ORONOCO — When a river runs through your town, it's hard not to think about water.
That's where Ryland Eichhorst finds himself these days, trying to make the most of the water that bisects the town, Oronoco, of which he is mayor. Eichhorst has been leading the charge in an effort to develop a regional water trail to attract canoe and kayak enthusiasts to the Zumbro River.
"In Oronoco, the thought would be to generate enough foot traffic that we’d have that pie or cake place in town," Eichhorst said. "That’s how we can use it as economic development."
The plan, which has been preliminarily submitted to the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission, received a high ranking from the commission, Eichhorst said. The next step is to develop a master plan and seek funding through the commission that will help create easier access to the river, build amenities and get the river designated as a regional water trail.
With more than 150 river miles – including the South, Middle and North forks of the Zumbro – extending from the Mississippi River to towns such as Mantorville, Rochester and Wanamingo, Eichhorst has received support for the plan from 11 cities and four counties.
The trip from Mantorville, for example, is more than 90 river miles, which means towns along the way like Byron, Oronoco, Zumbro Falls, Millville and Kellogg would need everything from drinking water and restroom facilities, camping and picnic shelters, and easy access from the river into the towns.
Eichhorst said he started looking into developing a regional park at the sight of the former Lake Shady in 2014, but the commission said the proposal did not have enough of a regional focus. At that point, he started working with the Zumbro Watershed Partnership on a plan to turn the Zumbro into more of a recreational destination, like the Root River around Lanesboro, Preston and Chatfield.
While the Root River is something of a destination for canoeing and kayaking, it is not a regional water trail. For those, you'd need to look at examples such as the Red Lake River State Water Trail that flows nearly 200 miles from East Grand Forks to Lower Red Lake.
Eichhorst said a team of stakeholders next will divide up the regions of the river to better assess what amenities are in place, what improvements might make the water trail better in terms of access and use, then submit a master plan to the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission for funding.
That master plan, he said, should be submitted by June 2021 with the hopes of getting funding by the next budget cycle for the commission. The high ranking on the preliminary application, he said, is a good sign he and the other stakeholders are on the right track.
"We've been working on this for two or three years now, getting the support," he said. "We need to identify regional places where we get the most bang for our buck. What we’re trying to do is improve the quality of life for people in Rochester, Oronoco, Zumbro Falls and other places along the river."