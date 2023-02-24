99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Oronoco seeks 'tremendous opportunity' by establishing an EDA

With a new wastewater treatment plant on the horizon, Oronoco is establishing an economic development authority to promote development in the city of 1,800.

Ryland Eichhorst
Oronoco Mayor Ryland Eichhorst.
Post Bulletin file photo
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
February 24, 2023 09:00 AM

ORONOCO — With its new wastewater treatment plant in the works, the city of Oronoco is taking a step to boost its development power: establishing an economic development authority.

The Oronoco City Council passed an enabling resolution on Tuesday evening to establish an EDA, a unique political subdivision allowed under Minnesota law, said Chris Giesen, vice president of Community and Economic Development Associates.

"They're kind of their own entity, in a sense, but operating underneath the umbrella of the city council," said Giesen, who assisted Oronoco city staff through the EDA establishment process. "By law, the mayor appoints members to the EDA with the charge of making the community a better place to live, work and play."

Also Read
Ashley Rayann Bates
Local
Zumbrota woman given probation for hitting building while drunk driving with child in car
Her vehicle, with a 20-month-old child secured in a car seat, was found disabled in the middle of the street after witnesses saw her hit two cars and a building.
February 24, 2023 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Downtown recovery discussion set to start Monday
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 24, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Shops at University Square During Coronvirus Pandemic
Local
Downtown recovery discussion set to start Monday
The first of a series of Rochester community discussions are designed to gather insights on concerns and potential action to assist in post-pandemic recovery efforts.
February 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

And that is what's next on the city's agenda. Oronoco Mayor Ryland Eichhorst said the city council will review community members' applications to serve on the EDA on Feb. 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Then at our March 21 meeting, which is our next monthly council meeting, that's when we will select the EDA board," Eichhorst said.

The board will include two city council members and five Oronoco residents.

The EDA's presence follows years of moderate growth, Eichhorst said, under the city's limitation of being the largest unsewered city in Minnesota. That'll change in the near future with the Oronoco Wastewater Treatment Facility. That system is expected to be operational in October.

"We were pretty much limited because developers (were) calling us or wanting to know when they could connect to the sewer system," Eichhorst said. "And so when we received funding in November of 2020 from a bonding bill, that was what allowed us to go out and solicit contracts, and we started construction about a year ago."

In addition to the sewer system, Eichhorst said the city has a lot of development potential due to its proximity to Rochester and U.S. Highway 52. Some possibilities include new restaurants and boutiques, affordable housing and senior living developments.

"We have a lot of seniors in our city, and they'd like to stay in place as long as they can here in Oronoco," Eichhorst said. "So if there's opportunity for a developer for senior living, independent living, we'd like to work with those developers as well for our seniors so those who want to stay in Oronoco can."

Added developments have the benefit of expanding the city's tax base, too.

"Even though we have the lowest tax rate right now in the county, we know there's going to be some more expenses that come with it," Eichhorst said. "Hopefully our tax base will grow commercially and residentially to offset those increased expenses."

ADVERTISEMENT

Giesen added that EDAs can allow cities to be more proactive in attracting those community development opportunities.

"It's really kind of that focus group to be the marketers, the developers, the visionaries for the development of a community," Giesen said.

That's something Eichhorst calls a "tremendous opportunity" for Oronoco.

"It's kind of a clean slate, which is kind of unique," Eichhorst said. "It's a really exciting time for us."

Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's health care reporter. She previously covered the Southeast Minnesota region for the Post Bulletin. Dené's a graduate of Kansas State University, where she cut her teeth working for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and the student radio station, Wildcat 91.9. Readers can reach Dené at 507-281-7488 and ddryden@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
pedestrian fatal
Local
Pedestrian struck, killed by snowplow in southeast Rochester
February 24, 2023 10:22 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Fall 2022 Dean's and President's lists
February 24, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Enclave YMCA rendering 1.jpg
Local
Design for former YMCA site seeks to highlight views of its surroundings
February 23, 2023 08:38 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
_DSC0236.JPG
Business
Terry Timm reflects on 45 years at Rochester’s Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe
February 23, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
IMG_0305.JPG
Business
Oak Center General Store on its way back to business, an example of migration to rural
February 23, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Noah Fish
race1.jpg
Sports
Ron Giles has done it — 50 marathons in 50 states
February 24, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Mayo, John Marshall Section 1AA boys hockey quarterfinal
Prep
Mayo outlasts John Marshall in 'electric' environment to advance to section semifinals
February 24, 2023 01:50 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman