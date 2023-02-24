Oronoco seeks 'tremendous opportunity' by establishing an EDA

ORONOCO — With its new wastewater treatment plant in the works, the city of Oronoco is taking a step to boost its development power: establishing an economic development authority.

The Oronoco City Council passed an enabling resolution on Tuesday evening to establish an EDA, a unique political subdivision allowed under Minnesota law, said Chris Giesen, vice president of Community and Economic Development Associates.

"They're kind of their own entity, in a sense, but operating underneath the umbrella of the city council," said Giesen, who assisted Oronoco city staff through the EDA establishment process. "By law, the mayor appoints members to the EDA with the charge of making the community a better place to live, work and play."

And that is what's next on the city's agenda. Oronoco Mayor Ryland Eichhorst said the city council will review community members' applications to serve on the EDA on Feb. 28.

"Then at our March 21 meeting, which is our next monthly council meeting, that's when we will select the EDA board," Eichhorst said.

The board will include two city council members and five Oronoco residents.

The EDA's presence follows years of moderate growth, Eichhorst said, under the city's limitation of being the largest unsewered city in Minnesota. That'll change in the near future with the Oronoco Wastewater Treatment Facility. That system is expected to be operational in October.

"We were pretty much limited because developers (were) calling us or wanting to know when they could connect to the sewer system," Eichhorst said. "And so when we received funding in November of 2020 from a bonding bill, that was what allowed us to go out and solicit contracts, and we started construction about a year ago."

In addition to the sewer system, Eichhorst said the city has a lot of development potential due to its proximity to Rochester and U.S. Highway 52. Some possibilities include new restaurants and boutiques, affordable housing and senior living developments.

"We have a lot of seniors in our city, and they'd like to stay in place as long as they can here in Oronoco," Eichhorst said. "So if there's opportunity for a developer for senior living, independent living, we'd like to work with those developers as well for our seniors so those who want to stay in Oronoco can."

Added developments have the benefit of expanding the city's tax base, too.

"Even though we have the lowest tax rate right now in the county, we know there's going to be some more expenses that come with it," Eichhorst said. "Hopefully our tax base will grow commercially and residentially to offset those increased expenses."

Giesen added that EDAs can allow cities to be more proactive in attracting those community development opportunities.

"It's really kind of that focus group to be the marketers, the developers, the visionaries for the development of a community," Giesen said.

That's something Eichhorst calls a "tremendous opportunity" for Oronoco.

"It's kind of a clean slate, which is kind of unique," Eichhorst said. "It's a really exciting time for us."