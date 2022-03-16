Oronoco teenager injured in dirt bike crash Tuesday

ORONOCO — A 15-year-old boy was injured Tuesday evening, March 15, 2022, after a crash on his dirt bike sent him airborne.

Members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office were called around 6:10 p.m. to a residence in Oronoco for a report of a crash that had occurred a while earlier.

The 15-year-old was able to describe the crash to deputies before being transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. The teenager said he was riding his dirt bike in the area of Cemetery Street Northeast and Fifth Street Northeast in Oronoco when he decided he was going to drive down the embankment, through the ditch and jump over Cemetery Street, according to Lt. Lee Rossman.

On his way down the embankment, the teen his another bump, which caused him to go airborne prematurely and over his handlebars.

The teen suffered injuries to his face but it is unclear if those were a result of him hitting the bike's handlebars or if it occurred when he hit the ground. He was wearing a helmet, which Rossman said had a crack in the front of it as a result of the crash.

The teen and his friends were able to make their way to teen's home following the crash, where adults called an ambulance.