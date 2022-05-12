SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
|
Ostrem plans to seek fifth term as Olmsted County attorney

Filing period for county election starts May 17.

Ostrem, Mark 2010 c.jpg
Mark Ostrem
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 12, 2022 05:31 PM
ROCHESTER – Olmsted County Attorney announced Thursday he will be seeking a fifth term.

“For 16 years, I have worked to keep our neighborhoods secure and been an active participant in the safe growth of our community,” he said in a statement announcing plans to be on the November ballot. “I am not done.”

Load More

Pointing to multiple challenges related to the pandemic and social injustices, he said a consistent response to community issues is needed.

“I am an experienced leader locally, and in statewide and national organizations,” he said. “I can continue the positive momentum we’re experiencing.”

Other cited goals are strengthening the department’s relationships with schools and taking a hard stand on illegal possession of firearms and the use of weapons in violent offenses.

“As Olmsted County Attorney, I have demonstrated the ability to bring new effective responses to public safety,” he said. “I have developed close relationships with our partner agencies in law enforcement, education and social services. I have significant associations with key service providers across the judicial and social system.”

Ostrem was first elected to the position, which serves as the county’s top attorney in civic and criminal matters, in 2006.

A former Olmsted County prosecutor, Karen MacLaughlin, has announced plans to file a challenge for the seat.

The filing period for the November county elections is from May 17 to May 31.

A primary election will be held on Aug. 9, if more than two candidates file, and the general election is Nov. 8.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERELECTION 2022
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
