The Otto Bremer Trust (OBT) invested $56,845,772 in grants and program-related investments in 2019 to more than 650 organizations in Minnesota, North Dakota, and western Wisconsin. The total represents OBT’s ninth consecutive year of record charitable distributions.
In southeastern Minnesota, 53 organizations received investments totaling $3,581,922.
The largest grants in the Rochester area were:
- $400,000 to the Jeremiah Program, Rochester
- $150,000 to Child Care Resource & Referral, Inc., Rochester
- $144,000 to Community and Economic Development Associates, Chatfield
- $100,000 to The Center Clinic, Inc., Dodge Center
- $100,000 to Southeast Service Cooperative., Rochester
- $100,000 to Workforce Development, Inc., Rochester
- $90,000 to Gift of Life, Inc., Rochester
- $90,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester
“In just the past eight years, we have invested more than $365 million via grants and other financial vehicles to qualified organizations that are working on the front lines to creatively address issues that impact the daily lives of people throughout the region,” said Charlotte Johnson, Co-CEO and Trustee, OBT, in a press release. “Since 1944, we have worked with organizations and community leaders to identify and implement projects that provide residents of the Upper Midwest with opportunities for a better life.”
“As we close out 2019 and look to 2020, we are particularly excited about our previously announced geographic expansion,” said Dan Reardon, Co-CEO and Trustee, OBT, in a press release. “This year we are expanding our funding to organizations in the state of Montana and eastern Wisconsin. We look forward to bringing additional resources to many new communities in those areas.”