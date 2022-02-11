Otto Bremer Trust grants five area nonprofits $370,550
In total, Southern Minnesota organizations were awarded $931,550.
ROCHESTER — Five Rochester-area nonprofit organizations were awarded $370,550 in grants from the Otto Bremer Trust, the trust fund announced Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and private charitable trust based in St. Paul and is one of the nation's largest philanthropic organizations.
In total, the trust fund awarded 184 grants for a total of $15.6 million. Southern Minnesota organizations were awarded $931,550 in grants.
Here are the five Rochester-area organizations awarded grants:
- Bear Creek Services, Rochester, $75,000 awarded "for general operations to increase independence and maximize potential for people with developmental disabilities or traumatic brain injury."
- Boy Scouts of America, Rochester, $45,000 awarded "for general operations to provide scouting and youth development programming and experiences in southeastern Minnesota."
- Community and Economic Development Associates, Chatfield, $145,000 awarded "for general operations to provide community capacity building for economic regeneration, revitalization and economic sustainability of rural communities."
- Elder Network, Rochester, $65,550 awarded "for general operations to provide care, support and connection for seniors and their caregivers in Olmsted and Winona counties."
- Southeast Service Cooperative, Rochester, $40,000 awarded "to engage students in meaningful opportunities to explore careers and develop a workforce talent pipeline in southeastern Minnesota."
The champion at the Southeast Minnesota Spelling Bee will advance to the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Police announced Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, that the officer's actions on Nov. 13, 2021, were not consistent with department policy, training, expectations and/or values.
Listen: Post Bulletin reporter Anne Halliwell talks barriers black business owners face in Rochester
The Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast brings reporters from our newsroom on to discuss their stories and how they go about their reporting.
Members Only
Fit My Feet Orthotics & Shoes, formerly Lair’s Shoes, moved out of its small spot in downtown Rochester in late January to the Haley Center, the former Shopko North, at 3708 N. Broadway.