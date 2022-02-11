Otto Bremer Trust grants five area nonprofits $370,550

ROCHESTER — Five Rochester-area nonprofit organizations were awarded $370,550 in grants from the Otto Bremer Trust, the trust fund announced Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and private charitable trust based in St. Paul and is one of the nation's largest philanthropic organizations.

In total, the trust fund awarded 184 grants for a total of $15.6 million. Southern Minnesota organizations were awarded $931,550 in grants.

Here are the five Rochester-area organizations awarded grants:

