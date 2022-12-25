Our most-read crime stories in 2022
We are part of The Trust Project.
These were the most-read crime stories on postbulletin.com in 2022.
Goodhue County Sheriff, BCA arrest woman in cold cases for babies found dead in Mississippi River waters
Two babies, both linked to suspect through DNA, were found dead in 1999 and 2003. A newborn boy was found in Lower Boat Harbor in Red Wing, and a newborn girl was found in Lake Pepin.
Fernando Javier Carbajal, 24, of Red Wing, was shot by a Goodhue County Sheriff's investigator after Carbajal crashed his vehicle last week and attacked the deputy, multiple witnesses told law enforcement. The Goodhue County Attorney's Office said Carbajal was attempting to commit suicide.
Timothy Daniel Loftus, 41, of Rochester, is facing felony charges related to the murder of Tia Mercedes Arleth, a woman with close ties to Rochester. Her badly decomposed body was found in an Olmsted County field this summer.
Grant Thomas Klennert, 37, of Hayfield, is accused of sexually assaulting three juveniles between 1997 and 2003 when he was also a juvenile. Klennert is the principal of Hayfield High School.
"Nothing was taken," said Kaylee Pearson, whose apartment was ransacked. "She just murdered our pet."
A worker witnessed the woman drive through a barricade into the concrete on Seventh Street Northeast near the intersection of Broadway Avenue.
Chase Johnston's YouTube channel has thousands of views from videos in which he confronts people he views as sexual predators. One county has declined to follow up on his reports. Another has decided to pursue charges. In all of this, Johnston has been charged with multiple crimes against two of the men he's accused, including one accusation of sexual assault.
After claiming an officer used excessive force against him, he now stands accused of slamming his wife's head into the ground, punching her and telling her he would kill her.
Multiple witnesses reported to police that Jeffrey Michael Phillips, 40, of LeRoy, has a history of abusing his 11-year-old son. During a search warrant of Phillips home, law enforcement found blood spattered damage around the residence. School staff alerted investigators to possible abuse after the juvenile showed up to school with severe bruising.
Patricia Helen Price, 48, of Rochester, is facing impaired driving charges related to a June crash.
Local nonprofits see increases in donations in November and December, but giving often trails off in January as needs continue.
The Hay Creek Campground and Saloon has been a destination for all just outside of Red Wing for years but has seen ownership change that has gone well for the new owners the Brickzin's.
Both fires occurred around 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, with firefighters dealing with frigid temperatures and high winds.
Six bands and two ball drops offer night owls and those with early bedtimes opportunities to ring in 2023.