Our most-read crime stories in 2022

Rochester Police Department Squad
A Rochester Police Department squad Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin fil
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
December 25, 2022 01:00 PM
These were the most-read crime stories on postbulletin.com in 2022.

Jennifer Lynn Matter.jpg
Local
Goodhue County Sheriff, BCA arrest woman in cold cases for babies found dead in Mississippi River waters
Two babies, both linked to suspect through DNA, were found dead in 1999 and 2003. A newborn boy was found in Lower Boat Harbor in Red Wing, and a newborn girl was found in Lake Pepin.
May 09, 2022 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Fernando Javier Carbajal
Local
Red Wing man shot by police is facing assault charges
Fernando Javier Carbajal, 24, of Red Wing, was shot by a Goodhue County Sheriff's investigator after Carbajal crashed his vehicle last week and attacked the deputy, multiple witnesses told law enforcement. The Goodhue County Attorney's Office said Carbajal was attempting to commit suicide.
November 28, 2022 01:40 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Timothy Daniel Loftus
Local
Rochester man charged with murder of woman who was found dead in Olmsted County field
Timothy Daniel Loftus, 41, of Rochester, is facing felony charges related to the murder of Tia Mercedes Arleth, a woman with close ties to Rochester. Her badly decomposed body was found in an Olmsted County field this summer.
November 03, 2022 02:26 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Grant Thomas Klennert
Local
Sex assault charges filed against Hayfield principal for incidents when he was a juvenile
Grant Thomas Klennert, 37, of Hayfield, is accused of sexually assaulting three juveniles between 1997 and 2003 when he was also a juvenile. Klennert is the principal of Hayfield High School.
December 13, 2022 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Joey Pearson
Local
Cat killed in Rochester home invasion
"Nothing was taken," said Kaylee Pearson, whose apartment was ransacked. "She just murdered our pet."
July 01, 2022 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
280793504_732650878092443_7270357913014776966_n.jpg
Local
Woman tries to flee police, drives 'Bang' into wet concrete in Northeast Rochester
A worker witnessed the woman drive through a barricade into the concrete on Seventh Street Northeast near the intersection of Broadway Avenue.
May 17, 2022 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Chase Johnston
Local
YouTube vigilante on mission to expose sexual predators faces his own sex assault charges
Chase Johnston's YouTube channel has thousands of views from videos in which he confronts people he views as sexual predators. One county has declined to follow up on his reports. Another has decided to pursue charges. In all of this, Johnston has been charged with multiple crimes against two of the men he's accused, including one accusation of sexual assault.
October 21, 2022 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Todd Allyn McIntyre
Local
Rochester man suing police officer is himself arrested for domestic assault
After claiming an officer used excessive force against him, he now stands accused of slamming his wife's head into the ground, punching her and telling her he would kill her.
December 12, 2022 01:52 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Jeffrey Michael Philips
Local
LeRoy man facing multiple charges related to repeated child abuse
Multiple witnesses reported to police that Jeffrey Michael Phillips, 40, of LeRoy, has a history of abusing his 11-year-old son. During a search warrant of Phillips home, law enforcement found blood spattered damage around the residence. School staff alerted investigators to possible abuse after the juvenile showed up to school with severe bruising.
November 14, 2022 12:23 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Patricia Helen Price
Local
Rochester woman charged in crash that injured teen
Patricia Helen Price, 48, of Rochester, is facing impaired driving charges related to a June crash.
July 26, 2022 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
