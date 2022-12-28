99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Our most-read news stories in 2022

Bentley Strahl and Stephanie Ferschweiler
Lanesboro third-grader Bentley Strahl and his mom Stephanie Ferschweiler on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Lanesboro.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
December 28, 2022 01:00 PM
These were our most-read news stories on postbulletin.com in 2022.


Exclusive
Local
Lanesboro Schools faulted by MN Department of Education for handling of student in special education program
“Our community is great. We have great teachers, and good kids and good families,” the student's mother Stephanie Ferschweiler said. “But our administration is so broken."
April 28, 2022 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Drone - 2630 Wild Rose Lane SW
Exclusive
Local
Sell or destroy: Inside the tug-of-war for what could become Rochester's most expensive home
The owner and realtor want it sold. Neighbors and the Rochester Township Board want to see it taken down. The two sides will now go to court to resolve it.
April 14, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Joel Bigelow Nashville
Local
Founder of Bigelow Homes dies following motorcycle crash
Joel Bigelow was 68.
May 30, 2022 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
122620.LUND.FAMILY.JPG
Local
Pat Lund, longtime KTTC-TV sports director, dies
Jamie Lund shared news of her husband's death on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in a social media post.
April 08, 2022 03:47 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester School Board
Local
Rochester Public Schools lays out plan to address student behavior
“People are really passionately committed to addressing these issues,” Superintendent Kent Pekel said. "Every student feeling safe, and that they belong in our schools, is a foundation to learning.”
June 21, 2022 11:46 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Friday, June 3, 2022, vehicle crash that injured a Century High School teen.
Exclusive
Local
Mother of teen injured in Rochester crash Friday night speaks out: 'most terrifying night of my life'
A 48-year-old Rochester woman was arrested Friday after her vehicle collided with another north of Rochester. The driver of the other vehicle, a senior from Century High School, broke his wrist and won't be able to pitch for the Panthers this season.
June 06, 2022 02:08 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Liz Quackenbush
Exclusive
Local
Remembering Liz Quackenbush: Foundation started to share her educational beliefs and values
Liz Quackenbush's death left her friends, fellow teachers and the students she taught traumatized and distraught. Some said her death changed them forever, leaving psychological scars that will never go away.
July 06, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Michael Benjamin
Local
Rochester Church of Latter-day Saints member speaks out on church's abuse issues
Michael Benjamin said his testimony led local LDS Church leaders to "attempt to silence me from being vocal about the sex abuse case that the local leaders were involved in."
December 13, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Heart Transplant
Local
Rochester newlyweds celebrate life together with two transplanted hearts
Jimmy Dunbar and Sheila Daley celebrate their life of second chances together.
October 14, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Perkins.jpg
Local
Rochester council denies zoning change for former Perkins site
Developer encouraged to see alternative path to develop proposed apartment complex in Northwest Rochester.
May 02, 2022 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
