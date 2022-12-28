Our most-read news stories in 2022
We are part of The Trust Project.
These were our most-read news stories on postbulletin.com in 2022.
Lanesboro Schools faulted by MN Department of Education for handling of student in special education program
“Our community is great. We have great teachers, and good kids and good families,” the student's mother Stephanie Ferschweiler said. “But our administration is so broken."
The owner and realtor want it sold. Neighbors and the Rochester Township Board want to see it taken down. The two sides will now go to court to resolve it.
Jamie Lund shared news of her husband's death on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in a social media post.
“People are really passionately committed to addressing these issues,” Superintendent Kent Pekel said. "Every student feeling safe, and that they belong in our schools, is a foundation to learning.”
Mother of teen injured in Rochester crash Friday night speaks out: 'most terrifying night of my life'
A 48-year-old Rochester woman was arrested Friday after her vehicle collided with another north of Rochester. The driver of the other vehicle, a senior from Century High School, broke his wrist and won't be able to pitch for the Panthers this season.
Liz Quackenbush's death left her friends, fellow teachers and the students she taught traumatized and distraught. Some said her death changed them forever, leaving psychological scars that will never go away.
Michael Benjamin said his testimony led local LDS Church leaders to "attempt to silence me from being vocal about the sex abuse case that the local leaders were involved in."
Jimmy Dunbar and Sheila Daley celebrate their life of second chances together.
Developer encouraged to see alternative path to develop proposed apartment complex in Northwest Rochester.
Take a look through Post Bulletin photo editor Joe Ahlquist's year in photos.
The burglary happened sometime between Dec. 21 and Dec. 27.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.