News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Our most-read people stories in 2022

Wabasha County Fair
Abby Fick, 15, shows her calf Maureen on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Wabasha County Fair in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
December 26, 2022 01:00 PM
These were our most-read people stories on postbulletin.com in 2022.

Wabasha County Fair
Exclusive
Local
Her arm is lost, but Lake City teen won't let that stop her
“She’s always been a spunky girl,” Tara Fick said. “And I didn’t know, after losing her arm, how she would be after the surgery."
July 25, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Eddie Swartzentruber
Local
From Amish life to TikTok videos, Rochester man makes unlikely change
For the first 17 years of life, Eddie Swartzentruber lived in an Amish community in Harmony, Minnesota. He left it to search out the broader world.
August 12, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Luke Austin tattooing Julie Dahl during his March residency at Thesis Beer Project.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Luke Austin, 36, left lasting marks in the Rochester arts community
Austin, a visual, tattoo and performing artist who died Nov. 17, is remembered for his "hugely inspiring" enthusiasm and vitality.
November 27, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Rod Raver
Exclusive
Rochester Magazine
The high jump. The long fall. The call from God
In 1973, Rochester’s Rod Raver high jumped 7-foot-1 to set the high school state record. Nearly 50 years later, that record still stands. After that jump, though, Raver spent the next decade in a freefall. Until, he says, God caught him.
June 30, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Heart Transplant
Local
Rochester newlyweds celebrate life together with two transplanted hearts
Jimmy Dunbar and Sheila Daley celebrate their life of second chances together.
October 14, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Hugs Help - Randy Stocker
Local
Grief in the extreme: Rochester man describes surviving the death of two daughters, mom in traffic collision
Randy Stocker said his book is about surviving loss and also how people can be more sensitive when helping people through their grief.
September 07, 2022 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
a0d28429e6a1c6b445a78eea2caf6e9a.jpg
Local
Rochester man who died in plane crash remembered as hard worker with a smile
Ethan Smith, 20, of Rochester, is being remembered as the kind of person who would give you the shirt off his back.
September 08, 2022 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
K48yD--insert-title-here-.png
Local
19th and Valleyhigh: The Rochester corner that Jack Remick built
Jack Remick, one of the Fastenal Five, has used his wealth to develop and transform 19th Street in northwest Rochester.
November 30, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Dines
Local
Rochester couple celebrate 75th wedding anniversary, reflect on taking the road less traveled
"We were poor as church mice," said retired Mayo Clinic doctor David Dines on his marriage to Bette.
August 27, 2022 06:15 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
kelly foley.jpg
Exclusive
Local
'All of it is worth it': RCTC student set to graduate two decades after dropping out of high school
Kelly Foley will graduate Thursday evening, May 12, 2022, from the dental hygiene program with a 4.0 GPA.
May 12, 2022 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
