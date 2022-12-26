Our most-read people stories in 2022
We are part of The Trust Project.
These were our most-read people stories on postbulletin.com in 2022.
Exclusive
“She’s always been a spunky girl,” Tara Fick said. “And I didn’t know, after losing her arm, how she would be after the surgery."
For the first 17 years of life, Eddie Swartzentruber lived in an Amish community in Harmony, Minnesota. He left it to search out the broader world.
Austin, a visual, tattoo and performing artist who died Nov. 17, is remembered for his "hugely inspiring" enthusiasm and vitality.
Exclusive
In 1973, Rochester’s Rod Raver high jumped 7-foot-1 to set the high school state record. Nearly 50 years later, that record still stands. After that jump, though, Raver spent the next decade in a freefall. Until, he says, God caught him.
Jimmy Dunbar and Sheila Daley celebrate their life of second chances together.
Grief in the extreme: Rochester man describes surviving the death of two daughters, mom in traffic collision
Randy Stocker said his book is about surviving loss and also how people can be more sensitive when helping people through their grief.
Ethan Smith, 20, of Rochester, is being remembered as the kind of person who would give you the shirt off his back.
Jack Remick, one of the Fastenal Five, has used his wealth to develop and transform 19th Street in northwest Rochester.
"We were poor as church mice," said retired Mayo Clinic doctor David Dines on his marriage to Bette.
Exclusive
Kelly Foley will graduate Thursday evening, May 12, 2022, from the dental hygiene program with a 4.0 GPA.
The high school's planetarium is an immersive experience impossible to replicate in the pages of a book or the screen of a computer.
From a 50-acre greenhouse to a 40-by-8 shipping container, growers across the region are using technology and ingenuity to keep fresh greens on the table year-round.
These were the most-read crime stories on postbulletin.com in 2022.
Local nonprofits see increases in donations in November and December, but giving often trails off in January as needs continue.