Outdoor event masking now encouraged by county, state and federal health officials

Olmsted County Public Health is encouraging wearing face masks in highly populated outdoor settings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health recently updated their masking guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and county health officials are following suit.

In areas with substantial and high transmission rates, which includes Southeast Minnesota, federal and state health agencies are encouraging all people to wear masks outdoors where many people may be present, regardless of vaccination status.

Olmsted County continues to have high rates of COVID-19 transmission.

The most recent available CDC data shows 380 new confirmed COVID cases were reported in the county during a seven-day period ending Tuesday.

“Olmsted County Public Health Services has consistently followed the CDC and MDH guidance on COVID-19,” said Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs. “We encourage all residents in the county to use masks in crowded outdoor settings whether you’re vaccinated or not.”

In substantial and high-transmission-rate areas, CDC and MDH recommend wearing a mask:

If you are not fully vaccinated and aged 2 or older in indoor public places.

In crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who have not gotten fully vaccinated.

If you have a condition or are taking medications that weaken your immune system. Individuals should continue to take all precautions recommended for unvaccinated people, including wearing a well-fitted mask, unless their health care provider advises otherwise.

If you are fully vaccinated, to maximize protection from the delta variant and prevent spreading it to others.

“The CDC and MDH guidance offers event holders, businesses, and organizations with the proper steps to take to protect their patrons from COVID-19 while transmission in our community is high,” Briggs said.

While this week’s Thursdays Downtown event was canceled due to rain, the Rochester Downtown Alliance issued a statement Wednesday strongly recommending masks for all people attending and participating in the event, as well as Movies in the Park on Saturday.

County officials note that the COVID vaccine remains highly effective against COVID-19, and dramatically reduces hospitalizations and death, so anyone who hasn’t received one and is eligible is encouraged to be vaccinated.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports that 67.2% of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated, with 71.3% receiving at least one dose of vaccine.

Vaccines are widely available through medical providers and pharmacies. Individuals 12 and older can find vaccine availability at https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp .