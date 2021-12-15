Outside Rochester, homes and apartments go up

Looking for a new home?

Not just new to you, but new new?

Just a handful of miles west of Rochester on U.S. Highway 14, the City of Byron issued building permits for 91 new single-family homes in 2021.

And there were permits for about 100 more residences in 2020 — 46 single-family homes and one apartment building with about 50 units.

Drive a little farther, and you'll find 92 permits issued for home construction in Kasson between 2020 and 2021. That city is also looking at a deal that would bring a 47-unit apartment complex to begin construction in early 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

All that construction is a necessity.

"The city added about 1,200 residents from 2010-2020," said Kasson City Administrator Tim Ibisch, estimating the city's growth based on the 2020 U.S. Census data. "And we'll grow between 1,200-1,500 in the next 10-year period. So, we need 50 new single-family homes per year, or the equivalent of that."

Ibisch added that while the private market seems to be handling the development of needed single-family homes at a steady pace, the city is trying to focus on market-rate apartments and town homes.

"We’d like to see some progress on the senior housing front as well," he said.

Lots of lots

Both Byron and Kasson are primed for even more growth in new homes for 2022. On the Olmsted County side, Byron has 63 single-family lots ready for building, plus another 38 duplex lots. Another 97 single-family lots are available in Kasson.

Not every city has a list of available lots that large.

Chatfield, which has issued 16 home construction permits in the past two years – 15 single-family, one multi-family — only has 15 to 20 lots currently available. The price on most of them runs about $60,000 to $70,000.

The city would like to see some more housing in the entry-level price point. To that end, said City Administrator Joel Young, Chatfield has used tax-increment financing and tax-abatement to bring down the price of lots and try to nudge the housing market to a more affordable level.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Recently, the city approved a $1.2 million TIF deal that is intended to make 23 lots more affordable than they would have been otherwise," Young said. "The city is also at the end of a program whereby a $10,000 rebate was provided to home buyers who met certain income requirements."

Waiting on water

Oronoco has issued permits for only a few new homes in 2020 and 2021, but the city is expecting a boom by the summer of 2023, shortly before the city's new wastewater treatment plant and connecting sewer lines come online. Construction on that project begins this month.

"Multiple developers have expressed interest in developing single-family, multiple-family homes, town homes, villas, senior living, assisted living, and affordable housing," said Ranae Rohe, Oronoco's deputy clerk.

However, even in cities that have seen a construction boom, no boom seems big enough.

"We will have a shortage of apartments even after our new 57-unit building is complete," said Zumbrota City Administrator Brian Grudem. "There has been a lot of interest from the older generation here in town. If they move into the apartment building, it should open up some of the smaller, older homes in town."

Grudem said nine new homes are being constructed in one new subdivision, and that subdivision has another 25 lots available.

Meanwhile, said Dylan Armstead, Zumbrota's community development director, the city is working with Goodhue County to bring programs that will keep new housing affordable in a high-demand market.

"We’ve grown at about 15% in the past 10 years, and that percentage should rise in the next decade with the rural migration movement benefiting a city like ours with having direct accessibility to the state’s top three most populated cities."

ADVERTISEMENT

Byron

New single-family housing permits: 2020, 46; 2021, 91.

New multi-family housing permits: 2020, 1; 2021, 0.

Lots available: 63 single-family lots, and 38 duplex lots.

Chatfield

New single-family housing permits: 2020, 6; 2021, 9.

New multi-family housing permits: 2020, 1; 2021, 0.

Lots available: 15-20.

Eyota

New single-family housing permits: 2020, 6; 2021, 7 (four are still under review).

New multi-family housing permits: 2020, 3 (six dwellings total); 2021, 3 (six dwellings total).

Lots available: 15.

Kasson

New single-family housing permits: 2020 and 2021 combined, 92.

New multi-family housing permits: 2020 and 2021 combined, 0.

Lots available: 97

Oronoco

New single-family housing permits: 2020, 3; 2021, 1.

New multi-family housing permits: 2020, 0; 2021, 0.

Lots available: 0

Pine Island

New single-family housing permits: 2020, 30; 2021, 21.

New multi-family housing permits: 2020, 0; 2021, 0.

Lots available: Less than 10.

Plainview

New single-family housing permits: 2020, 8; 2021, 6.

New multi-family housing permits: 2020, 0; 2021, 2 (both twin homes).

Lots available: 15 with another 20 being developed for next year.

Stewartville

New single-family housing permits: 2020, 10; 2021, 16.

New multi-family housing permits: 2020, 6; 2021, 10.

Lots available: 68.

Zumbrota

New single-family housing permits: 2020, 28; 2021, 37.

New multi-family housing permits: 2020, 0; 2021, 1 (a 57-unit apartment building).

Lots available: About 150 lots by next year.