SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Outside Rochester, masks are a choice, not a requirement

Despite the same level of COVID infections rates – substantial – as Rochester, the rest of Southeast Minnesota letting people decide on their own about masks.

Mask Mandates
A sign on the door of a Stewartville business urges people to wear a protective mask Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
January 20, 2022 07:04 AM
Share

STEWARTVILLE — While the mask mandate is in place for all public places in Rochester, across Southeast Minnesota the rule is to let individuals and businesses decide whether or not to free the face.

"I’ve heard a lot of people say they carry (a mask) with them or in their vehicle in case they need them," said Stewartville City Administrator Bill Schimmel. "I think some of our council members might get asked, but they seem pretty determined on letting some of the people make their own decision."

06-30 01 bear cave jw .jpg
Bill Schimmel

On Sunday, the Rochester City Council approved a city-wide mask mandate for all indoor public venues through Feb. 7. The mandate applies to everyone, regardless of their vaccination status.

In the city of Stewartville — and pretty much across Southeast Minnesota outside Rochester — the decision to require masks is made either by individual businesses or, more often, individual citizens who are out and about.

For example, the main places requiring masks in Stewartville are the Olmsted Medical Clinic branch and, likely, the dentist office, Schimmel said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other than that, he hasn't heard of any businesses requiring patrons to wear masks.

Elizabeth Howard, the city administrator in Pine Island said the same is true there. Businesses have the right to require customers wear masks, but she can't think of an example there.

That's true in City Hall as well, where you're as likely to be greeted by a city employee who is wearing a mask as not.

One big change, Howard said, is that residents conduct their business with the city — making utility payments or asking questions about city rules or events — more and more online or by using a drop box rather than via face-to-face contact.

Also Read
COVID Infusion Center 1.jpg
NewsMD
Doctors warn: Don't count on getting outpatient omicron treatments
When given early, lab-engineered antibody infusions have reduced COVID-19 hospitalizations among persons at high risk. Previous versions of these treatments do not appear to work against the omicron variant, however. Replacement products are in short supply, with providers given a few dozen treatments weekly while managing hundreds of new patients.
January 19, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Paul John Scott
4431886+jmp 002 0212 Keith Ellison .jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota will sue two COVID-19 testing companies after numerous complaints
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said that the state planned to file suit against Illinois-based companies Center for COVID Control LLC and Doctors Clinical Laboratory Inc. Combined, the groups ran eight Minnesota testing sites in Eagan, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Rochester and Virginia. Ellison said the state received numerous complaints from patients and former employees about the testing sites.
January 19, 2022 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
Coronavirus
NewsMD
Minnesota reports 37 deaths, 1,592 hospitalizations for COVID-19
After dipping slightly in late December, the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 started to grow again amid a wave of new cases driven by the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus.
January 19, 2022 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

"We think people understand that their city business can be taken care of by phone or email," Howard said. "So, we’ve had a dramatic decrease in foot traffic."

Howard said while the specific COVID transmission rates in Pine Island differ from those in Rochester, both cities are listed in the "substantial transmission" category.

Each week, she said, she's updated by both Goodhue and Olmsted counties on the latest COVID figures, but so far the city council has shown no interest in following Rochester's example and mandating masks in public buildings.

Outside of Rochester, few places enforce any public mandates. One such place is the city of Red Wing, which mandates masks for anyone entering city buildings such as City Hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Red Wing is the exception, not the rule.

In Byron, the answer toward mask mandates is typical of most cities and counties in the region.

"We follow the CDC guidelines," said City Administrator Mary Blair-Hoeft. "I haven’t had anyone on the council give me a reason to think they might want to enforce a mask mandate."

Not that Byron doesn't recommend wearing a mask at City Hall, and encourage employees to wear masks when less than 6 feet from another individual or moving around the office. That request comes no matter a person's vaccination status.

But businesses around town are able to make and enforce their own masking rules.

Tammy Fiedler, public health director in Wabasha County, said despite the "substantial transmission" rate across the county, the county board has shown no desire to mandate masks.

Her office keeps each city aware of the latest numbers reported to the Minnesota Department of Health, relating case loads and the number of cases in each age group every Friday to the cities in the county.

Within the county government, Fiedler said, the administration keeps track of the number of cases and close contact instances for its own employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fiedler said there are buildings that do mandate mask usage, but they are the places that have long done so, such as health care facilities or any place with congregate care such as nursing homes or the county jail.

But with COVID-19 numbers on the rise, Wabasha County is happy to take advantage of online meeting options both for staff and for meetings with clients.

"We had a period of time, when numbers were down, where we could meet with clients without masks," she said.

The situation is similar in Dodge County, said Kaiti Smith with Dodge County Public Health. The county is experiencing a high case volume, but right now, no one seems to be in a rush to mandate mask usage.

"We’re experiencing that surge. We’re considered to be in high transmission," Smith said. "But when it comes to a mandate, not that I’ve been briefed on or made aware of."

Related Topics: CORONAVIRUSPINE ISLANDBYRONKASSON-MANTORVILLE
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 16-22, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 20, 2022 07:29 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Business
Coming soon -- the choice of a "vaccination required" movie screening
Marcus Theatres Rochester Cinema +IMAX is adding an option to make some movie goers a bit less anxious about sitting in a room full of strangers for two hours. Starting Friday, Marcus, 4340 Maine Ave. SE, will offer daily “vaccination required” screenings of select movies. Vaccine-only shows will be available for two movies a day. This week’s vaccine required shows in Rochester will be “Scream” and “Redeeming Love.”
January 20, 2022 07:10 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: 'Helping Shannon matter beyond Rochester': O'Hara Foundation to present scholarships at Hockey Day Minnesota
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 20, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
f99e7eb7fc99551061dd197aa465c07c.jpg
Local
Threshold Arts gets the nod for operating Chateau Theatre
Rochester council directs staff to negotiate a contract with the nonprofit for potential activation by spring.
January 19, 2022 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen