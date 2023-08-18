Over 200 vendors show off antique treasures at Oronoco's Gold Rush Days

ORONOCO, Minn. — With a view of thousand of antique items, Marcia Roll focused on just one: the glimmer of an opal ring.

She discovered the treasure in her effort to start her own antique collection. The variety grew to Victorian bedroom sets, quilts, vintage fabrics and architectural pieces. She was finding her way to seven booths of “primitive” and “one-of-a-kind” items at the Gold Rush antique fair in Oronoco.

“Now, my favorite thing is probably old farm cupboards, one of a kind that was made for a purpose in like an odd space,” Roll said. “I prefer the old handmade farm cupboards.”

“I have a lot of old cupboards. I have a lot of quilts,” Roll said. “I do have some medical cabinets, dental cabinets, they’re very functional and also they make a great presentation in the room.”

As an antique collector for about 50 years, Roll said her personal collection changes when there’s a different item to “fall in love with.” She hopes her mix of industrial, architectural and farm items brings people the connection they were searching for. Gold Rush Days run from Aug. 18 to 20 in downtown Oronoco, and the Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique Show & Market is at Graham Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do bring a lot of variety because I believe when you do a show like this you need to broaden what you bring instead of specializing because that limits your customer base. So I do try to bring a variety of things to bring more people in to shop,” Roll said.

With a “lot of merchandise,” Roll travels from north central Iowa to her “second home.” She first bartered alongside her parents at their one booth in the 1970s. This year, the over 200 vendors shifted areas due to the town’s water and sewer project.

Marcia Roll, left, searches through ornaments with a customer during Gold Rush Days on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Oronoco. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Roll enjoys talking with returning customers and meeting new treasure seekers at her booths by the fire station. It’s the “big place where people gather. Everybody likes to support the fire station,” Roll said.

“This show’s always been really good to me,” Roll said. “It’s just been a joy to come here.”

In searches for a home project, Roll transformed farmhouse sinks and a claw foot tub from her parents’ collection. She “rescued” the items to their next home, just like many customers on their antique hauls.

“It always gives me a great feeling when somebody comes in to shop, and they’ll say, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve been looking for this forever.’ Or, ‘My grandparents had one just like this, I got to have this.’ It’s just a reason to keep going,” Roll said with a laugh. “Or they find a piece that’s going to fit just in the right spot that they need in their home. That’s a reward, I guess, in the business.”

People look through booths during Gold Rush Days on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Oronoco. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Gold Rush antique fair hours

When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday Aug. 19; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where: North Minnesota Avenue, Oronoco; Graham Park, 112 Arena Drive SE.

Craig Dale lays out his hand-blown art glass pieces during Gold Rush Days on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Oronoco. "Oh, wow" Dale said to his number of years at Gold Rush Days, which started in the 1980s. He brings cast iron and glass pieces. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

At her booths across from the Oronoco Fire Department, Marcia Roll has farm, industrial and architectural items for sale during Gold Rush Days on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Oronoco. She said one of the rewards of the antique business is people returning to her booth year after year with compliments on the items. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin