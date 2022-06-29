Update: Power restored to over 3,000 Rochester Public Utilities customers Tuesday evening

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Utilities has restored power to over 3,000 customers who were left without it Tuesday, June 28, 2022, according to RPU's outage map on its website.

There were two large outage locations Tuesday evening, according to the map. One outage, which occurred at 5:38 p.m., was located on Second St. SW and Sixth Ave. SW and left 1,260 customers without power. Another outage that occurred at 5:46 p.m. between East Circle Dr. NE and 48th St. NE left 1,818 customers without power.

The outages lasted for roughly two hours before power was restored. RPU said in a tweet Tuesday that crews are still working to restore power to all customers.

A Post Bulletin photographer confirmed multiple power lines and trees are down near the intersection of Fifth St. SW and Sixth Ave. SW.

If power lines are down in your area, RPU urges you to stay away from the area and call them at 507-280-9191.

Two downed trees took out power lines on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, along Fifth Street Southwest near Sixth Avenue in Rochester. The downed power poles caused 3,000 customers to loose power in the area. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin