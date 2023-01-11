Over $5k worth of tools stolen in Rochester Township over weekend
The tools were stolen from a construction trailer that was parked at a residential construction site.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP — Over $5,000 worth of construction tools were stolen from a construction trailer in Rochester Township over the weekend.
Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2800 block of Prairie Woods Lane Southwest on Monday morning, Jan. 9, after a person reported that someone cut a padlock off an equipment trailer that was parked at a residential construction site, Lt. Lee Rossman said.
The complainant said the tools were stolen sometime between 5 p.m. Jan. 6 and 6:30 a.m. Jan. 9.
A car and semi crash temporarily halted traffic on U.S. Highway 63 south of Zumbro Falls Wednesday morning.
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
Rochester Police arrested a 23-year-old man who said “he felt like the stupidest person in the world” for displaying his gun during the incident.
Numerous power tools and hand tools were stolen, like nail guns and drills, totalling to just over $5,000.
After three years of building up her urban clothing brand, Everyday365, Davis begins sharing her experience as a keynote speaker at the Minority Business Owner Network on Friday.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Principal George Nemanich says the school hopes to eventually create three levels of the language class.
Recent building permits show that Iowa-based Hy-Vee is planning to add a Wahlburgers fast casual restaurant to its southwest Rochester store at 500 Crossroads Drive SW.