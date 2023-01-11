Over $5k worth of tools stolen in Rochester Township over weekend

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP — Over $5,000 worth of construction tools were stolen from a construction trailer in Rochester Township over the weekend.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2800 block of Prairie Woods Lane Southwest on Monday morning, Jan. 9, after a person reported that someone cut a padlock off an equipment trailer that was parked at a residential construction site, Lt. Lee Rossman said.

The complainant said the tools were stolen sometime between 5 p.m. Jan. 6 and 6:30 a.m. Jan. 9.

Numerous power tools and hand tools were stolen, like nail guns and drills, totalling to just over $5,000.