Overdose suspected on highway near Eyota

EYOTA — Emergency responders helped a 20-year-old White Bear Lake, Minnesota, man suspected of overdosing Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, on the on ramp of Minnesota Highway 42 and Interstate 90, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller:

Olmsted County deputies arrived Sunday morning to find the man unconscious and on his back in the middle of the roadway with bystanders administering CPR.

Deputies administered two doses of Narcan via the nasal passage. The man did not show any signs of responding until he was loaded onto a gurney to move off the roadway.

Mayo Clinic air ambulance landed at the scene and responders helped administer medical care.

Witnesses said they saw the man smoking out of a burnt foil in the back seat of their vehicle as they traveled from La Crosse, Wisconsin, to White Bear Lake. The foil preliminary tested positive for heroin.

There is no update on the man's medical condition but he was alive when he was transported to a hospital.

Witnesses in the vehicle called the man a friend of a friend.