SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, December 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Overdose suspected on highway near Eyota

A 20-year-old White Bear Lake man is suspected of overdosing Sunday on Minnesota Highway 42 near Eyota.

OCSO Incident Report
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
December 19, 2022 09:25 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

EYOTA — Emergency responders helped a 20-year-old White Bear Lake, Minnesota, man suspected of overdosing Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, on the on ramp of Minnesota Highway 42 and Interstate 90, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller:

Olmsted County deputies arrived Sunday morning to find the man unconscious and on his back in the middle of the roadway with bystanders administering CPR.

Deputies administered two doses of Narcan via the nasal passage. The man did not show any signs of responding until he was loaded onto a gurney to move off the roadway.

Mayo Clinic air ambulance landed at the scene and responders helped administer medical care.

ADVERTISEMENT

Witnesses said they saw the man smoking out of a burnt foil in the back seat of their vehicle as they traveled from La Crosse, Wisconsin, to White Bear Lake. The foil preliminary tested positive for heroin.

There is no update on the man's medical condition but he was alive when he was transported to a hospital.

Witnesses in the vehicle called the man a friend of a friend.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICEDOVER-EYOTA
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Incident
Local
Deputy who fired weapon during attempted arrest identified
Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy Sean Cooper fired his department handgun during an attempted arrest last week in. It's unknown if the man law enforcement was attempting to arrest was injured.
December 19, 2022 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Warrant issued for Rochester man suspected of posting nude Snapchat picture of crime victim
The photo of a victim in another crime was posted on Snapchat in retaliation for talking to law enforcement.
December 19, 2022 09:29 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
120720.N.RPB.SALVATION.ARMY.BELL.07899.jpg
Local
Scheels holds kettle match through Christmas Eve
Retailer is adding up to $5,000 in donations made at its store.
December 19, 2022 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hanukkah 2022 06.JPG
Local
Together again for Hanukkah
Members of B’nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester marked the first night of Hanukkah together in person.
December 19, 2022 08:58 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed