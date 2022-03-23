Overland Elementary announces 'owls' as its new mascot

ROCHESTER — Rochester's newest elementary school is starting to spread its wings.

Although the school has had a name for a while already, its mascot was just announced Tuesday during the Rochester School Board meeting:

The Overland Elementary Owls.

"We have a mascot, and our mascot's name is Oakley," Overland Elementary School Principal Jared Groehler said. "The name Oakley is primarily a gender-neutral name of English origin that means 'from the Oak tree field.' If you've been around Overland, you may see owls flying around there as well."

The name was chosen among a collection of roughly 40 suggestions. The final three candidates included the Dragons, the Wolves, and the Owls.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were 13 fourth- and fifth-grade students who helped make the name selection.

The three school colors will be navy blue, century silver, and copper orange — a nod to the school's distinct copper siding.

Overland Elementary is in its first year of operation. It was built as a result of the 2019 voter-approved referendum, which allowed for the construction of a new elementary school, a new middle school, and the demolition and reconstruction of two existing elementary schools.

Although it's housing students this year, they are students who would normally attend Bishop Elementary, which is one of the two existing elementary schools being rebuilt. Next year, the school will house students from its own neighborhoods.

"I think I speak on behalf of the entire board when I say it was really a wise choice," Board Chairwoman Jean Marvin said of the mascot selection, which was followed by laughter from the crowd. "Someone had to say it."