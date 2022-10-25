Overnight deaths may have been overdoses, police say

ROCHESTER — Rochester police say two overnight deaths in Rochester may be linked to heroin or fentanyl overdoses.

A 34-year-old man was found deceased around 11:34 p.m. Oct. 24, 2022, in southwest Rochester and a 63-year-old man was found deceased around 2 a.m. Oct. 25, 2022, in northwest Rochester.

Evidence of possible drug use was found at both locations, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen, who declined to give further details of possible drug use, citing the ongoing investigation into the deaths.

The 34-year-old man had no other trauma that would cause his death but the 63-year-old man did have other medical conditions.

"We're not going to know how the person died until an autopsy has been done and the toxicology has been done, but it's possible that both these folks died of a drug overdose," Moilanen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following today's report of two possible overdose deaths and three overdoses Friday , Moilanen is asking people to take precautions and not use if they can.

"And if they do use, make sure they've got some Narcan or somebody there to watch them and get them help right away," he said.