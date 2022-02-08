SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Overnight fire engulfs Dodge Center home

Emergency responders were called about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, to the 10 block of Central Avenue North in Dodge Center for a report of a house on fire.

Structure fire graphic logo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 08, 2022 11:08 AM
Share

DODGE CENTER — A Dodge Center resident avoided injury Tuesday morning, Feb. 8, 2022, after climbing out of her bedroom window during a house fire.

Emergency responders were called about 1:30 a.m. to the 10 block of Central Avenue North in Dodge Center for a report of a house on fire. Crews arrived to find the east side of the home fully engulfed in flames and all occupants outside of the home, according to a news release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

The homeowners reported waking up to the smell of smoke. One resident had to climb out of her bedroom window because the fire was outside of her door. The residents declined medical attention.

Residents in a neighboring home on First Avenue Northeast were evacuated from their home as a precaution.

Emergency crews were on scene until about 7 a.m. The State Fire Marshal was called about 3:30 a.m. They are assisting the Dodge Center Fire Department in its investigation of the cause of the fire, which was undetermined as of late Tuesday morning.

Related Topics: FIRESPUBLIC SAFETYDODGE CENTER-CLAREMONT-WEST CONCORD
What to read next
Videl Aknis 2.7.22
Local
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office finds nearly 3 pounds of marijuana in Stewartville residence
Members of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team executed a knock and announce narcotics search warrant in the 2100 block of Bluebird Terrace Northwest in Stewartville about 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
February 08, 2022 11:03 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Scam graphic
Local
Gift card scam results in $2,000 loss
A 71-year-old woman fell prey to a scam on Feb. 4, 2022.
February 08, 2022 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Police car lights crime crash arrest
Local
Home under construction sustains $25,000 in damage
Rochester police said someone entered a home under construction and cut electrical lines and plumbing lines some time between Feb. 3 and 4, 2022.
February 08, 2022 10:40 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
102621-CENTER-CITY-HOUSING-0881.jpg
Local
Mayowood Apartments opening delayed by staffing shortage
Supportive housing in Southwest Rochester has sat empty for nearly four months.
February 08, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man