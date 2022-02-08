Overnight fire engulfs Dodge Center home

DODGE CENTER — A Dodge Center resident avoided injury Tuesday morning, Feb. 8, 2022, after climbing out of her bedroom window during a house fire.

Emergency responders were called about 1:30 a.m. to the 10 block of Central Avenue North in Dodge Center for a report of a house on fire. Crews arrived to find the east side of the home fully engulfed in flames and all occupants outside of the home, according to a news release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

The homeowners reported waking up to the smell of smoke. One resident had to climb out of her bedroom window because the fire was outside of her door. The residents declined medical attention.

Residents in a neighboring home on First Avenue Northeast were evacuated from their home as a precaution.

Emergency crews were on scene until about 7 a.m. The State Fire Marshal was called about 3:30 a.m. They are assisting the Dodge Center Fire Department in its investigation of the cause of the fire, which was undetermined as of late Tuesday morning.

