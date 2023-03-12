Oversight authority of Rochester parks and library directors under review

ROCHESTER — Potential changes for oversight of two Rochester department heads are expected to be discussed Tuesday.

The city’s Charter Commission, which is tasked with reviewing and suggesting potential changes to government regulations defined in the city’s home-rule charter, has been discussing changes proposed by Rochester City Council member Shaun Palmer.

The changes could include shifting oversight of the library director and parks and recreation director from the Parks Board and Library Board to the city administrator.

“As personnel matters have changed, it makes more sense to have a central location for that,” Palmer said of the staffing reviews and management, pointing to the ability to better maintain confidentiality, when needed.

When it comes to hiring future directors, he said the proposed change would still allow input from the city residents that serve on the appointed boards.

“I would imagine the city administrator would involve the Park Board and the Library Board in doing that,” he said.

Karen Lemke, Rochester Public Library director, said the Library Board has provided annual reviews of the director for years, with insights from the city administrator and others.

The Park Board has had a reduced level of such oversight of the parks and recreation director but was involved in hiring the current director, Paul Widman

“It’s always been a partnership between the board and administration,” Widman said of oversight of his position, which is designated as a Park Board responsibility in the current charter.

Charter Commission member Fran Bradley said changes could be made to better reflect current practices.

“I found inconsistencies between the current language and the actual process,” he said, adding that the charter could better reflect what is being done.

“I happen to believe the actual reporting structure to the city administrator would help clean it up,” he said.

Proposed revisions prepared by Charter Commission Kathy Meyerle would transfer the oversight responsibility related to the parks and recreation director to the city administrator.

Specific changes to oversight for the library board were not included in the information sent to the Charter Commission prior to Tuesday’s meeting, which will be held at 4:30 p.m. in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of March 6 include:

Rochester



City Council learning session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in the Rochester Public Utilities Community Room, 4000 East River Road NE.

City Council study session, 5:45 p.m. Monday in the Rochester Public Utilities Community Room. The meeting will be recorded and posted at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings within 24 hours.

Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m. Monday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.

Charter Commission, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 104 of City Hall.

Ethical Practices Board, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in room 104 of City Hall.

Library Board, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in meeting room C of the Rochester Public Library, 101 Second St. SE.

Olmsted County

