Oversight shift recommended for Rochester library and parks directors

ROCHESTER — Hiring the next directors of the Rochester Public Library and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department should be in the hands of the city administrator, according to the city’s Charter Commission.

The commission voted Tuesday to recommend the Rochester City Council adopt changes to the city’s home-rule charter, which contains guidelines for a variety of local government operations.

The charter currently puts hiring decisions for the two department heads in the hands of the appointed boards that oversee their departments – the Library Board and the Park Board.

Charter Commission member Kathy Meyerle said the proposed change attempts to keep the boards involved in the hiring and annual review process but puts the final decision in the city administrator’s hands.

“The input of the Park Board is extremely important to its executive director, but there may be situations when the expectation of the city administration, perhaps speaking for the council, is going to be in conflict with what the Park Board wants to do,” she said.

In those cases, she said the directors will need clear direction from a single authority.

At the same time, commission member Walt Rothman pointed out the Park Board will retain its decision-making powers under the charter.

“As I read it, the proposed changes don’t alter the management responsibilities of the board and in order for the board to accomplish those responsibilities, there really needs to be a very close collaboration with the city administrator and the director,” he said of the Park Board input.

Park Board President Linnea Archer said collaboration exists under the current guidelines, so the board was supporting no action.

“It’s kind of changing something that is not a problem,” she said.

The commission voted 5-2 to recommend the oversight of the parks and recreation director shift to the city administrator, with commission members Krista Ross and Fred Suhler opposed.

Suhler voiced more opposition in regard to a similar change for the library director, pointing out that state regulations typically treat library oversight differently.

“It’s good to isolate the libraries from the winds of political change,” he said, pointing out that board oversight provides space between the elected officials and the people running the public service.

In January, Library Board members also cited concerns about political interference in library operations.

“The proposed changes to the charter come at a time when libraries across the nation are facing a significant number of book challenges,” former Library Board member Holly Masek said, adding that the current structure provides balanced oversight.

Commission member Leigh Johnson agreed that oversight change isn’t needed at the library, adding his opposing vote to those of Ross and Suhler, but the recommendation passed with 4-3 vote.

The two recommendations will be sent to the City Council for a future vote.

To change the charter, the council must unanimously support the changes.

Previous recommendations for changes to park and library operations, which were broader than oversight of the director, failed to receive council support in 2021, with six of seven council members opposed to the Charter Commission’s recommendations.

If the council fails to unanimously support the new proposed changes, the commission could opt to call for a public vote on the issue.

In 2021, the Charter Commission opted against taking such action.

