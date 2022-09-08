Overturned truck blocking northbound Hwy. 52 lanes at Hwy. 63
At 12 p.m., traffic was being diverted to Broadway Avenue North.
ROCHESTER — A serious crash is blocking U.S. Hwy 52 at the interchange with Hwy. 63.
At 12 p.m., northbound traffic was being diverted to Broadway Avenue North.
According to scanner traffic, a semi-truck carrying corn overturned, blocking both northbound lanes.
It is unclear if there were injuries.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated when more information is available.
