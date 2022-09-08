SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Overturned truck blocking northbound Hwy. 52 lanes at Hwy. 63

At 12 p.m., traffic was being diverted to Broadway Avenue North.

Northbound U.S. Highway 52 lanes at U.S. Highway 63 are closed after a semi truck overturned just before 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
By Staff reports
September 08, 2022 12:08 PM
ROCHESTER — A serious crash is blocking U.S. Hwy 52 at the interchange with Hwy. 63.

At 12 p.m., northbound traffic was being diverted to Broadway Avenue North.

According to scanner traffic, a semi-truck carrying corn overturned, blocking both northbound lanes.

It is unclear if there were injuries.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated when more information is available.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
