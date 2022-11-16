SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, November 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Owatonna crash injures 2 in Tuesday's snowy conditions

The drivers of both vehicles had non-life threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.

Owatonna map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
November 15, 2022 08:21 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

OWATONNA TOWNSHIP — Two vehicles collided on U.S. Highway 218 near 38th Street Southeast in Owatonna Township on Tuesday evening, Nov. 15, 2022.

With snowy and icy conditions, a 2005 Volkswagon Jetta traveling south and a 2008 Nissan Rogue traveling north crashed on Highway 218, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The drivers of both vehicles, 21-year-old Natalea Monique De Alba of Owatonna and 27-year-old Jeremiah John Nowak of Albert Lea, had non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to Allina Health-Owatonna Hospital, according to the report.

Also Read
Career Pathways for Women
Local
Effort to open avenues for BIPOC women in construction ramping up in Rochester
Program funded by $1 million grant and federal funds is expected to help overcome barriers to employment for group underrepresented in local construction efforts.
November 15, 2022 08:19 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
La Crescent map.png
Local
Driver injured in two-vehicle crash on Tuesday in La Crescent
The second driver and his three passengers did not have injuries.
November 15, 2022 06:35 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Harmony map.png
Local
Harmony man killed in snowy crash on Highway 52 in Fillmore County
The two vehicles crashed head-on while traveling near Fillmore County Road 30.
November 15, 2022 06:02 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell

The Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Ambulance and Blooming Prairie Ambulance also responded to the crash.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYOWATONNA
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
What to read next
Don Leathers.jpg
Local
Austin School Board member named to statewide post
Don Leathers will receive his award on Jan. 12, 2023, at the MSBA winter conference in Minneapolis.
November 15, 2022 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Olmsted County Commissioners
Local
Olmsted County commissioners take nearly eight decades of experience into retirement
Four of seven county commissioners are set to step down from office at the end of the year.
November 15, 2022 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Joe Gatto Headshot.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
'Impractical Joker' Joe Gatto brings his comedy tour to Rochester
Gatto will perform at the Mayo Civic Center April 23, 2023.
November 15, 2022 02:45 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Rick James Gavin
Local
Preston man given probation for child sexual abuse images
Burglary leads to discovery of images of sexual assault and rape of juveniles. Rick James Gavin, 49, of Preston, had been under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for uploading child sexual abuse material.
November 15, 2022 11:18 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson