Owatonna crash injures 2 in Tuesday's snowy conditions

OWATONNA TOWNSHIP — Two vehicles collided on U.S. Highway 218 near 38th Street Southeast in Owatonna Township on Tuesday evening, Nov. 15, 2022.

With snowy and icy conditions, a 2005 Volkswagon Jetta traveling south and a 2008 Nissan Rogue traveling north crashed on Highway 218, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The drivers of both vehicles, 21-year-old Natalea Monique De Alba of Owatonna and 27-year-old Jeremiah John Nowak of Albert Lea, had non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to Allina Health-Owatonna Hospital, according to the report.

The Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Ambulance and Blooming Prairie Ambulance also responded to the crash.