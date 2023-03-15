6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wednesday, March 15

Owatonna driver killed in Highway 218 crash Wednesday morning

Two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on U.S. Highway 218 when the vehicles collided.

Owatonna map.png
By Rebecca Mitchell
Today at 3:51 PM

OWATONNA TOWNSHIP, Minn. — An Owatonna man died in a crash on U.S. Highway 218 on Wednesday morning, March 15, 2023.

A 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling north on Highway 218 and a 2009 Toyota Corolla was traveling south when the vehicles collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The road conditions were icy.

The driver of the Corolla, Terry Jon Pelovsky, 59, of Owatonna was transported to Owatonna Hospital. He passed away at the hospital.

The driver of the Cherokee, Becky Linn Schwering, 58, of Claremont had non-life threatening injuries, according to the report. She was transported to Owatonna Hospital.

The Owatonna Police Department, Owatonna Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the crash.

By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
