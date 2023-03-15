Owatonna driver killed in Highway 218 crash Wednesday morning

OWATONNA TOWNSHIP, Minn. — An Owatonna man died in a crash on U.S. Highway 218 on Wednesday morning, March 15, 2023.

A 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling north on Highway 218 and a 2009 Toyota Corolla was traveling south when the vehicles collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The road conditions were icy.

The driver of the Corolla, Terry Jon Pelovsky, 59, of Owatonna was transported to Owatonna Hospital. He passed away at the hospital.

The driver of the Cherokee, Becky Linn Schwering, 58, of Claremont had non-life threatening injuries, according to the report. She was transported to Owatonna Hospital.

The Owatonna Police Department, Owatonna Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the crash.