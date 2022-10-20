Owatonna man charged after decades old sexual assault accusations emerge

OWATONNA — An Owatonna man appeared in Steele County District Court Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, on charges related to the repeated sexual assault of a female juvenile going back decades.

Cruz Corona, 57, is facing one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both felonies.

District Judge Natalie Martinez released Corona on his own recognizance provided he have no contact with the alleged victim and appear at all future court dates.

Corona appeared representing himself Thursday. He told the court he could not afford a lawyer and he was advised on how to apply for a public defender. His next appearance is scheduled for Dec. 12.

According to the criminal complaint:

A 33-year-old woman reported to the Owatonna Police Department that Corona had sexually assaulted her for close to a decade beginning when she was 6. The woman recounted multiple different acts of sexual abuse by Corona to police.

"After the first time, Corona would take every opportunity to touch me," the woman told law enforcement.

Corona would threaten to kill the woman's family members if she told anyone about the abuse.

The abuse stopped when the woman turned 16, after she told Corona that she would take action if it happened again.