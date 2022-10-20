SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, October 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Owatonna man charged after decades old sexual assault accusations emerge

Cruz Corona, 57, is facing one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both felonies.

Gavel court crime stock
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
October 20, 2022 05:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

OWATONNA — An Owatonna man appeared in Steele County District Court Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, on charges related to the repeated sexual assault of a female juvenile going back decades.

Cruz Corona, 57, is facing one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both felonies.

District Judge Natalie Martinez released Corona on his own recognizance provided he have no contact with the alleged victim and appear at all future court dates.

Also Read
Fall Fling Dancing.JPG
Community
PHOTOS: Fall Fling at the Waters on Mayowood on Oct. 20, 2022
Residents at the senior living community celebrated fall with music, bonfires and tasty treats on Oct. 20, 2022, in Rochester.
October 20, 2022 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County
Local
Photos: Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County on Oct. 20, 2022
Children and their families participated in various activities at Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Rochester.
October 20, 2022 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist

Corona appeared representing himself Thursday. He told the court he could not afford a lawyer and he was advised on how to apply for a public defender. His next appearance is scheduled for Dec. 12.

According to the criminal complaint:

ADVERTISEMENT

A 33-year-old woman reported to the Owatonna Police Department that Corona had sexually assaulted her for close to a decade beginning when she was 6. The woman recounted multiple different acts of sexual abuse by Corona to police.

"After the first time, Corona would take every opportunity to touch me," the woman told law enforcement.

Corona would threaten to kill the woman's family members if she told anyone about the abuse.

The abuse stopped when the woman turned 16, after she told Corona that she would take action if it happened again.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSOWATONNA
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
20221019_125806.jpg
Business
Fabric and craft chain is tailoring an empty Rochester building to fit its needs
Joann Fabrics and Crafts, the popular Ohio-based craft and sewing supplies retailer, has filed a flurry of construction permits in October to revamp a 24,000-square-foot store at 3839 Marketplace Drive NW in Rochester. That’s the Big Box space between Target and PetSmart that previously housed a Staples store.
October 20, 2022 04:29 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Untitled design.png
Local
Houston's International Owl Center holding online auction this weekend
Items up for bid include children's owl art, a quilt, cookies and the opportunity to help band young Great Horned Owls.
October 20, 2022 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
043021-arbor-day-tree-5945.jpg
Local
Olmsted County tree sale available online
The Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation District recommends the trees and shrubs for homestead windbreaks, living snow fences and wildlife habitats. Tree descriptions are available at olmstedswcd.org.
October 20, 2022 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mississippi River Winona.JPG
Local
Mississippi River water levels slow the 'transportation puzzle'
As barges transport goods like soybeans, corn, fertilizer and metals regularly between Minneapolis and New Orleans, the previously stalled barges in the lower Mississippi River force “a time delay issue” while barges are towed and portions are dredged.
October 20, 2022 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell