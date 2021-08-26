SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Owatonna man federally charged for sawed-off shotgun pleads guilty

Dayton Charles Sauke pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in U.S. District Court in St. Paul to possession of an unregistered firearm. A sentencing date has not yet been set, according to court records.

Dayton Sauke
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
August 26, 2021 08:36 AM
ST. PAUL -- An Owatonna man who was federally charged after he reportedly told undercover Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents that he had a sawed-off shotgun in his vehicle as he sold them firearms, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning in U.S. District Court.

Dayton Charles Sauke, 22, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Paul to possession of an unregistered firearm. A sentencing date has not yet been set, according to court records.

He was on probation at the time of his arrest for carrying a firearm in public. He has been in custody since his arrest after a U.S. District Court judge ruled there was no set of restrictions to impose that would reasonably ensure public safety if Sauke were released.

Sauke was arrested on Jan. 15 after undercover ATF agents purchased a privately made firearm from Sauke.

"During the meeting, Sauke had a short-barreled shotgun with him and showed it to the undercover agents," the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Minnesota said in a statement. "The short-barreled shotgun was later recovered by law enforcement officials and examined by an ATF expert, who determined it was an operable 12-gauge shotgun with a barrel length of approximately 11 inches and a total overall length of 18 inches."

