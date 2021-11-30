SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Owatonna teen seriously hurt in Dodge County head-on crash

18-year-old had to be cut from his car after crash that injured 2 others Monday.

John Molseed
By John Molseed
November 29, 2021 11:46 PM
KASSON — Three people were injured in a head-on crash in Dodge County on Monday, including an Owatonna teen who suffered life- threatening injuries.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Maas-Schlie, 18, of Owatonna, had to be cut from the sedan and was taken by air ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with life-threatening injuries.

The crash was reported about 5:25 p.m. and happened on County Highway 13 near 685th Street south of Kasson in Canisteo Township.

The driver of the truck, Ardean Bjornson, 80, of rural Hayfield, and a passenger in the truck, Kevin Bjornson, were taken by Hayfield Ambulance to Saint Marys Hospital.

Kevin Bjornson appeared to have serious but non-life threatening injuries while Ardean Bjornson appeared to have minor injuries, according to the report by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

According to that report, Bjornson was driving south and Maas-Schlie was headed north when they collided on the southbound shoulder of the highway.

Kasson Police Department, Kasson Fire Department, Hayfield Ambulance Service, Dodge Center Ambulance Service, North Memorial Air Care, and Minnesota State Patrol also responded to the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in investigating the crash.

