Owatonna woman injured in single-vehicle crash in Eyota roundabout

EYOTA -- An Owatonna woman was injured Sunday when her vehicle "made contact" with a roundabout curb in Eyota.

The woman's 2017 Chevy Traverse was westbound on U.S. Highway 14 about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Minnesota Highway 42 roundabout when it made contact with the roundabout curb and came to a stop, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The woman, 48-year-old Jodi Lynn Erickson, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries. Her two passengers were uninjured. All were wearing seat belts.

Eyota Ambulance and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office also responded.