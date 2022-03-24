Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 24
News | Local

Owatonna woman injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 14 near Dodge Center

The 19-year-old woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys on Thursday morning for non-life threatening injuries.

Dodge Center - Dodge County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
March 24, 2022 08:29 AM
DODGE CENTER — A 19-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday, March 24, 2022, when her car spun out and was struck by another vehicle.

A 2018 Dodge Journey spun out due to icy conditions and stopped in the westbound lanes on U.S. Highway 14 in Ashland Township at about 5:30 a.m., according to the state patrol crash report. A semi was driving westbound and maneuvered around the Dodge. A 2004 Pontiac Bonneville was traveling westbound in the left lane on Highway 14 and collided with the Dodge.

The driver of the Dodge, 19-year-old Maribel Maya Rueda, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for treatment. Matthew James Fischer, 32, the driver of the Pontiac, was uninjured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Kasson Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge Center Fire and Ambulance also responded.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETY
