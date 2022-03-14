SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Owner of Gray Duck Theater, principal of Rochester Math and Science Academy to run for House seat 25B

Both candidates said they plan to run as Democrats for the seat representing a left-leaning district.

Andy Smith and Abdulkadir Abdalla
Andy Smith and Abdulkadir Abdalla.
Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbul/Joe Ahlquist
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
March 14, 2022 12:31 PM
ROCHESTER — Andy Smith, owner and founder of Gray Duck Theater & Coffee House and Garden Party Books in Rochester, and Abdulkadir Abdalla, principal of the Rochester Math and Science Academy, are running for the state House of Representatives in District 25B as DFL candidates, both announced this morning.

The seat is currently held by DFL Liz Bolden, who announced last week that she is running for state Senate in District 25. The opportunity for Boldon came about after Sara Flick’s decision last week to withdraw from the Senate race.

House District 25B has been won by Democrats in the last several election cycles. Under redistricting, the House district has a more pronounced DFL lean to it.

Smith said he sees running for office and being a legislator as an extension of his work as a small business owner.

“My favorite part of my day at Gray Duck and Garden Party is getting to know the people in this city and learning about their experiences,” he said.

“Together, we can work to achieve health care for all; reimagine public safety; invest in public education and child care; raise the minimum wage; expand worker's rights, including paid medical/family leave; and aggressively combat climate change,” Smith said.

Abdalla, a former paraprofessional who worked his way up to being school principal, cited his record working with and helping communities for his decision to run.

He said there is a shortage of teachers because education is underfunded. People struggle to afford health care due to skyrocketing costs. Mental health is also a major challenge for the state.

“We have to come up with a solution, so that at least we can help the people,” Abdalla said.

