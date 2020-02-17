Could changing the state's constitution address the achievement gap among Minnesota students?
Two state leaders will visit Rochester on Thursday to discuss their proposal to amend the state constitution to help narrow the disparities in academic achievement between students of color and lower-income students and their white and higher-income peers.
Retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page and Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, will lead a community conversation Thursday at 125 Live. The event is part of the pair’s statewide outreach effort for their proposal.
Page and Kashkari call for replacing the current constitutional language about education that was written in 1857.
In multiple rulings, the state Supreme Court has interpreted the existing clause to mean that Minnesota students have a fundamental right to an adequate education. That’s not good enough, Page argues.
Their plan calls for the state to provide a general and uniform system of public schools and charges the Legislature to “make such provision by taxation or otherwise as will secure a thorough and efficient system of public schools throughout the state.”
The two will provide an overview of their proposal and take questions from attendees.
The event, at 125 Live, is open to the public.