New events add extra fun to the 10th annual Paint the Town Pink, all in an effort to raise funds for cancer research at The Hormel Institute University of Minnesota.
Raising a Record Number means funding a record number of seed grants given to researchers at The Hormel Institute. These grants allow new, exciting research ideas to move forward, ideas that would not otherwise be possible.
“It is important to realize that every dollar that is donated to The Hormel Institute is used 100% for cancer research. The money that Paint the Town Pink provides allows us to enter new areas of research and explore innovative ideas as we look for new answers, all in an effort to improve people's lives and health," said Dr. Rebecca Morris, Paint the Town Pink grant recipient, in a press release.
Upcoming Paint the Town Pink events:
McDonald’s Oakland Ave location in Austin is donating 10% of kiosk sales to Paint the Town Pink this week, Feb. 10-14.
Rose Creek Paint the Town Pink takes place this weekend. The Rose Creek Fire Department Bean Bag Tournament on Friday, Feb. 14 starts at 7 p.m, with registration at 6:30 p.m. The Creek Bar & Grill will host a free-will donation breakfast from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 along with a bake sale, silent auction and karaoke.
Smashing Cancer Demo Derby will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 2-4 p.m. at the Mower County Fairgrounds. Food, beverages and silent auction will be available in the heated Purple Ribbon Plaza. Admission is $10; $5 for ages 5-12. For rules contact Masters of Disasters at 507-383-0094.
Learn to Curl with the Mower County Curling Club on Sunday, Feb. 16 from 1-3 p.m. at Packer Arena. No curling experience is necessary, all ages and abilities welcome, and all equipment provided. $20/person suggested donation with all proceeds benefitting Paint the Town Pink. For more information visit www.mowercountycurlingclub.com.
Inviting Table dedicated to the fight against cancer will be hosted by the Austin Welcoming Center on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the J.C. Hormel Nature Center Ruby Rupner Auditorium. Inviting Table provides an opportunity for the community to come together to share a meal and build bridges across cultural groups.
Details about other upcoming Paint the Town Pink events can be found on the Paint the Town Pink website at hi.umn.edu/pttp.
Paint the Town Pink is celebrating 10 years of funding innovative cancer research all year long.