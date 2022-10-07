We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News | Local
News reporting
Paint your Halloween scenes at Mantorville Art Guild this October

Adults and kids can get into the season with two painting events this month.

Mantorville Art Guild Events Oct 22.png
Halloween-themed painting sponsored by the Mantorville Art Guild on Oct. 22 and 29.
By Staff reports
October 07, 2022 01:32 PM
MANTORVILLE — The Mantorville Art Guild will sponsor two Halloween-themed painting events this October.

On Oct. 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., instructor Gayle Dahl will lead a Halloween acrylic painting class. The class costs $45, which includes the cost of the supplies. Participants will have the creative freedom to choose their painting's color palette and details. To register, call the guild at 507-635-5665 or send an email to mantorvilleartguild@kmtel.com.

On Oct. 29, the guild will host a free pumpkin painting event for kids during the Mantorville Fall Festival from noon to 3 p.m. Though the activity is free, donations are welcome.

