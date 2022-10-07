Paint your Halloween scenes at Mantorville Art Guild this October
Adults and kids can get into the season with two painting events this month.
MANTORVILLE — The Mantorville Art Guild will sponsor two Halloween-themed painting events this October.
On Oct. 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., instructor Gayle Dahl will lead a Halloween acrylic painting class. The class costs $45, which includes the cost of the supplies. Participants will have the creative freedom to choose their painting's color palette and details. To register, call the guild at 507-635-5665 or send an email to mantorvilleartguild@kmtel.com.
On Oct. 29, the guild will host a free pumpkin painting event for kids during the Mantorville Fall Festival from noon to 3 p.m. Though the activity is free, donations are welcome.
