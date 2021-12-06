SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Pair arrested for breaking into empty apartment

Men claimed they did not break in, but were staying in the residence of friends.

US-NEWS-WIS-BAR-SHOOTING-DMT.jpg
Alexandru Cuznetov / Dreamstime / TNS
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
December 05, 2021 11:41 PM
Two men were arrested Sunday for burglary after being found in an apartment that should have been vacant.

Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said the landlord of the building thought someone was staying in the apartment in the 300 block of Ninth Avenue Southeast, so he called law enforcement at 7:25 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they found a broken window that had also been left partially open. The officers saw drawers stacked against the door in order to barricade it from being opened, so they entered the apartment through the broken window, Moilanen said.

Inside, officers found one man sleeping on the floor and another man in the bathroom. The men claimed their friend used to live there, and they denied breaking into the apartment, Moilanen said. Both were arrested.

Romario Luke, 27, Rochester, and Lorren Hagen, 57, with no address, face charges of third-degree burglary.

